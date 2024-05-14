A 'very, very busy year' for road construction in Grand Forks

May 14—GRAND FORKS — Almost every major thoroughfare in Grand Forks will see some type of road construction this summer.

Already, construction has begun with lane

closures on the Washington Street underpass

as the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the city work to rehabilitate the aging structure and improve stormwater management. As the season progresses, the impacts on traffic will only likely grow as projects begin on Columbia Road, 32nd Avenue South, Gateway Drive and Belmont Road.

"The message we want to get out is that it's going

to be a very, very busy year,"

Grand Forks city engineer Al Grasser said. "The city website is going to be a source of information as to where some of these projects are and will give the actual notices to when some of these closures are happening."

Two of Grand Forks' major north-south routes will see lane closures. Washington Street is currently limited to two lanes between DeMers Avenue and First Avenue North, and the Columbia Road overpass will see lane closures this summer as

crews begin a two-year rehabilitation project.

Like last summer, 32nd Avenue South will once again see traffic impacts.

The asphalt parts of the road were already milled and overlaid

last year, but because of how high bids came in, the concrete panel replacement was deferred to this year and bid separately. The road will also see a chip seal, which will prolong the life of the road.

The city is also continuing its traffic signals refurbishment project. Work on replacing and

repairing old traffic signals began last year.

The project is part of a regional traffic signal rehabilitation project done with support from the North Dakota Department of Transportation. During the refurbishments, intersections throughout town may see traffic control changes and limited lanes. The city engineering department said that impacts will be minimized, especially compared to last year, with the use of temporary signals.

"(The temporary signals) are a significant improvement," Grasser

told the Grand Forks City Council on April 22.

"If you remember last year, some of that was a bit of a learning curve; the amount of time (it took to refurbish) was longer than was planned ... but we'll be able to keep more lanes open (this year)."

Later this summer, the intersection of Belmont Road and Fifth Street will have a complete closure as a roundabout is constructed. Known to many as "Confusion Corner" because of the traffic patterns,

a mini roundabout will be constructed.

Smaller than a full-sized roundabout, it maintains the ability for large vehicles, like fire trucks, to use the intersection in tight areas like in downtown.

Parts of South Washington near 55th Avenue South

will be closed as the city finishes culvert work.

Last year the city expanded the road from two lanes to four lanes, but finishing the culvert

that's part of the South End Drainway

was not completed last year. The road was closed for most of last summer and the culvert replacement will also require a full closure for a period of time.

Additionally, roughly 20 blocks of the Near Southside neighborhood will be milled and overlaid. While this project is happening, some of the damaged concrete curb and sidewalk will be replaced. This project starts May 15 with periodic closures throughout the neighborhood. Less intense and time-consuming than a total reconstruction, the top layer of pavement is milled and then topped with a new layer of pavement. This project is expected to be complete by early August.

East Grand Forks will begin work later this summer to

establish a railroad quiet zone between Third and Fourth Streets.

During the project, the Central Avenue crossing will be closed first, followed by the Second Avenue Northeast crossing. Work may go into next year depending on when new signals arrive.

Two projects will also impact traffic north of East Grand Forks and northwest Polk County. Minnesota State Highway 220 will be closed north of the city as the Minnesota Department of Transportation reconstructs the road to concrete and replaces culverts; traffic will be detoured to County Road 66. Additionally, U.S. Highway 75 will be closed at County Road 21 north of Crookston as MNDOT constructs a roundabout to improve traffic safety; traffic will be routed to County Roads 20, 23 and 19.