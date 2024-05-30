‘Very troubling’: Use-of-force expert concerned with Lakeland officers punching teen

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A disturbing video of an arrest has become the focal point of an internal investigation at the Lakeland Police Department.

Two Lakeland police officers are shown punching a 16-year-old boy multiple times before a taser is used against him.

“They were literally punching my friend in his face,” Darryiell Bowman said. “Throwing hard punches to his face.”

Bowman captured the video of the encounter that went viral on social media.

The violence unfolded on Memorial Day at The Caroline Apartments on Griffin Road.

According to an arrest report, the officers were called to a pool at the Caroline Apartments along Griffin Road on Memorial Day after someone called to report that there were people there who didn’t live at the complex. The report said the manager told police to trespass anyone who didn’t live there.

Police said the 16-year-old didn’t provide them with an apartment number and did not identify himself, and was verbally trespassed from the property. He left the pool to get his belongings, according to the report.

The report said the teen was asked to leave the property again, and put his hand in the officer’s face, but that was not captured on video. He reportedly “tensed his body” when an officer grabbed his arm and tried to pull away.

The police report acknowledges that the officers used “several closed fist strikes” against the teen. The officer who wrote the report said he was hit once in the face.

“Just one punch to the head worries me,” said Roger Clark, a former lieutenant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “That punch in particular is very troubling, because I don’t see any reason why he needs to be punched at that particular time.”

Clark served with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 27 years. He is now a consultant who specializes in use-of-force and police tactics.

“Both officers don’t go to any other place but to the head,” Clark said. “That’s very troubling to me that it is their target. I don’t know what’s going on. You know, do they want to make him unconscious?”

The teen was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation before being transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

“Chief [Sammy] Taylor has been informed of the incident, has spoke with Dr. [Clayton] Cowart and has already requested an administrative review by our Office of Professional Standards,” the department told News Channel 8 in a statement.

He faces charges of trespass, failure to leave property, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with violence.

