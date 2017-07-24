Very rare first USA-spec McLaren F1 to be auctioned

Let's be honest; there's really no such thing as a regular McLaren F1 is there? Any version of this truly ground-breaking car in good condition goes for seven figures, and there's little prospect of prices going in any direction other than upwards for the foreseeable future. After all, it was the fastest road car in the world for a number of years, thanks to the 627 horsepower produced by its BMW M V-12 engine. Another fact about the McLaren F1 is that each one was a very individual car in its own right, but there are some that are more individual than others. When it comes to the 1995 model that's about to go up for auction by Bonhams at its Quail Lodge, California event on August 18, its unique selling point is the fact it was the first one imported to the USA and made fully street-legal. And if that isn't enough to bump up the eventual hammer price, the car has also only had one owner from new.

Bonhams has revealed the car is number 44 of 64 made, it was originally purchased by its current owner in 1996, and immediately after taking delivery of it at McLaren's factory in Woking, Great Britain, he took it on a grand road trip across continental Europe. When the road trip was concluded, the owner had the McLaren shipped back to America for a company called Ameritech to do what was needed to be done to meet US safety and emissions regulations for it to be certified street-legal. In the 22 years since the owner took delivery, he's put just 9,600 miles on the clock so it's every bit your genuine low-mileage, one-owner used car. Well, perhaps not quite.

Anyone familiar with buying and selling used cars will be pleased to learn the original tool roll, the tool box for maintaining the McLaren, and the bespoke luggage are still with the car. After importing the car though, the owner had it returned to its original European specification but all the parts are still there for returning it to US-spec should the new owner want.

The auction company hasn't issued a guide price for this exceptional car, but it could fetch as much as $10,000,000, or possibly even more.