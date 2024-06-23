‘Very playful, full of joy’: Family members remember the life of a 3-year-old killed in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three-year-old Ramone Carter was riding his tricycle Friday night on Domedion Avenue in Buffalo. He was with his seven-year-old sister, Jamiah, when they were both shot during an outdoor family gathering.

The siblings were both taken to the hospital. Jamiah is expected to recover from her injuries. Ramone was later declared deceased at ECMC.

Family members and anti-violence organizations gathered Saturday to honor the young life senselessly murdered.

“I know we’ve been through a lot of tragedies, but I would have never thought a three-year-old baby playing outside at a graduation party would be in a misfire, shot and killed,” Martina Carter, the victims’ sister, said.

Martina described Ramone as very playful and full of joy.

“He loved the Buffalo Bills,” she said. “He always talked about wanting to play football.”

Carlanda Meadors, the communications director of Most Valuable Parents, said the situation hit home for those that are active in the community. MVP is a community outreach organization in Buffalo that addresses issues affecting the city with the goal of making it a safer place to live.

“Anytime someone is gunned down in the streets of the City of Buffalo, it hits home, because we are out here advocating against guns,” Meadors said. “We need to get these guns off the streets and the reality of it is, violence hurts, it doesn’t matter who it is.”

The children’s mother, Shakenya Griffin, is well known in the community as someone who advocates for safer neighborhoods. She’s also a member of MVP.

“I’m heartbroken for this mother who’s out here everyday for our community, and now she loses a three-year-old child,” President of the Buffalo Common Council Christopher Scanlon said during a Saturday press conference on the shooting. “So please, I’m just begging people to cut it out.”

Police said they are working relentlessly to seek justice for the family.

“There are just way too many illegal guns on the street and this three-year-old was on his tricycle when he was shot,” Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane said in the press conference. “It’s outrageous.”

Two people of interest have been interviewed and released, but police need more information from the community.

“We are talking about a three-year-old baby that didn’t see his fourth birthday,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in the press conference. “We need your help. We need to clear this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to text or call Buffalo police’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

