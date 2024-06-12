'Very Lucky': Motorcyclist Escapes Serious Injury After SUV Crash in Louisiana

A motorcyclist had a lucky escape in eastern Louisiana on Monday, June 10, suffering only minor injuries after colliding with an SUV.

Footage posted to Facebook by the Slidell Police Department (SDP) shows the incident occur on at Interstate 10 and Gause Boulevard on Monday.

According to the post, the SUV driver had two dogs in the backseat distracting her.

“The purpose of showing you this video is to raise awareness for motorcycles, as well as to hopefully prevent distracted driving,” SDP wrote.

“In this case, the man hit was very lucky. He survived and actually walked away from the scene with minor injuries (miracle),” police added. Credit: Slidell Police Department via Storyful