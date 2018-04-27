The Very Last JK-Era Jeep Wrangler Has Been Built

Goodbye, sweet prince.

The Jeep Wrangler is an icon of off-road capability. However, in 2006, when the automaker unveiled the four-door Wrangler to the masses, people cried foul. Fast-forward 12 years and the last Jeep Wrangler JK to roll off the line is a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited with those once blasphemous four doors. The truck rolled off the line at the company’s Toledo Supplier Park in Ohio.

Over its lifespan, Jeep produced more than 2.1 million JK Wranglers, with the production of the four-door surpassing the two-door version. The additional two doors opened the Wrangler up to a whole new market of consumers – families – taking the once niche off-road vehicle mainstream with few compromises.

“This workforce has been working practically non-stop for the past several years to fulfill the dreams of Jeep enthusiasts around the world who want to go where only a Wrangler can take them,” said Chuck Padden, Toledo Assembly Complex Manager. “We take great pride in the role we have played in the history of this vehicle and the impact it has made in the Toledo community. We look forward to bringing that same commitment to the all-new Jeep truck.”

But the Jeep Wrangler isn’t going anywhere. There’s already the new JL Jeep Wrangler. It looks nearly identical to the outgoing model, but it’s been improved in almost every way. There’s also an uptick in price for the entry-level Sport trim – from $23,995 to $23,995 – but for that price you get a six-speed manual transmission, Dana 30 and 35 solid front and rear axles, a transfer case, and 17-inch All Season Bridgestone tires. That’s all you need for some off-road fun. There’s also a host of improvements inside and under the hood, with the 3.6-liter V6 engine the new base offering with the optional 2.0-liter turbocharged mill available.

While the Jeep is ending production at the Toledo factory, it will soon be replaced. The plant will soon build the new Jeep Scrambler pickup truck. If the truck is anywhere near as successful as the JK-era Wrangler, the workers will stay plenty busy.

Source: Jeep



