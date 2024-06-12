'He was a very good man:' Zanesville City employee dies after experiencing chest pains

ZANESVILLE − Zanesville city employee Ronnie Grant died late Monday morning at Genesis Healthcare after experiencing chest pain while working a job on Thurman Avenue, according to Matt Schley, Zanesville’s Community Development director, and Grant’s supervisor.

“I met with him (Monday morning) bright and early,” said Schley, who described Grant as a very good friend as well as his employee. “I didn’t know that was the last time we’d ever do that.”

Zanesville city employee Ronnie Grant passed late Monday morning after experiencing chest pains on a job site. This photo was taken just last week. He is described as a "very good man" who loved his job with the city. Memorial services are expected in August.

Grant, the city’s weed and litter supervisor, was sent with a crew to Thurman Avenue, where he was taking photos of a house that was being boarded up.

“There was no physical exertion at all,” said Schley.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a city employee called 911 when Grant began experiencing chest pains, according to Schley, who added that Grant got into the ambulance on his own volition.

“He was a tough guy,” said Schley.

“Everybody loved him,” said Schley. “He was a very good man. You couldn’t have asked for a better person. He was just one of those people, he enjoyed his job, loved his job. I used to make him take time off because he just loved being at work.”

Grant was hired in 2020, said Schley. His wife, Mari, also works for Schley in code enforcement.

Schley said the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation will investigate the incident. A memorial service for Grant is expected sometime in August.

Schley said a formal release with additional information is forthcoming. The Times Recorder will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: City employee dies Monday after experiencing chest pains