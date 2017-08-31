Very good dog displaced by Harvey is reunited with owner, thanks to social media

Sometimes it takes the collective power of social media to find what's been lost.

It's the case of this story of a storm chaser who managed to track down the owner of a dog lost during Tropical Storm Harvey thanks to a Twitter appeal.

Aaron Jayjack was on his way back to Austin from Victoria, Texas, when he found the dog near a gas station.

Found gas but picked up dog that jumped into jeep. Runge TX ... please help find owner #harvey #hurricaneharvey #lostpets @severestudios pic.twitter.com/UGvo4JRG1K — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 26, 2017

"I picked up a little passenger here," Jayjack said in a video he posted on Twitter.

"I stopped for gas and this guy followed me down the road and when I stopped he jumped into the jeep."

He was actually trying to return home to take care of his own dogs.

"I really need help trying to find this guy’s owner. We’ll call him Harvey,” he added, calling on people to share the appeal on Twitter, Facebook, and other social media.

@weatherchannel please help! i cannot keep him :-( — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 26, 2017

Jayjack said he tried to have the dog scanned for a chip with no luck:

No chip. Just picked up my dogs from vet and had him scanned.￼ — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 26, 2017

After the post went viral, Jayjack said he might have found the owner:

May have found the owner. Standby — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 26, 2017

The dog's real name is "Cash":

Taking "Cash" back to Runge, TX. Owner found. But let's keep expectations low and wait for the handoff before cheering #powerofsocialmedia pic.twitter.com/cMhfPaKIsc — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 26, 2017

He then posted a video of the successful reunion with Cash and his owner in Runge, Texas. Cash was so excited that he tried to climb out of the window to join his owner:

Successful reunion with Cash and owner in Runge, TX. Cash was trying to climb out window to owner #harvey #hurricaneharvey #nationaldogsday — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 27, 2017

He's a good boy.

