‘Very disappointing’: Customers seek refunds after code violations close Mt. Hood Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the wake of the sudden closure of an equestrian and event center due to code violations, customers are now coming forward saying they can’t get a refund.

The Mt. Hood Center in Boring, Oregon was forcibly shut down this week by Clackamas County, which also issued the owners a public nuisance lawsuit after what government officials described as a years-long pattern of violating building codes. That includes allegedly hosting events for which it was not zoned and allowing more people in the building than the 300-occupancy, among other issues.

With the closure of the center comes the cancellation of several planned events. In fact, since KOIN 6 News reported on the shutdown, several people have reached out to us saying they were trying to get refunds for their weddings, birthday parties and other events.

Some people said they’re now out more than $1,000 and they want some kind of communication from the Mt. Hood Center owners to get their money back.

On Wednesday afternoon, county officials posted a bright red notice on the front gates of the center saying the building was closed and that it was dangerous to enter. This comes after alleged violations ranging from over-capacity events to ignoring permit rules for things like packed concerts and rodeos.

“Because of the history of this place, we can only imagine things are going to get worse and worse, so it was really time to do something,” said Izak Hamilton, a Clackamas Fire spokesperson.

The county said they tried to help the center comply with codes on multiple occasions, stretching all the way back to 2017, but to no avail. In the chronic nuisance lawsuit the county filed against the center, they point to code violations as far back as February 2020.

Shannon La Gesse bought six tickets to the High Noon event scheduled for Saturday. She said she found out KOIN 6’s newcast that the event was canceled.

“Very disappointing. They knew what was coming down. I don’t want to put them down but you’re violating code you know what’s going on,” La Gesse said.

La Gesse explained when she heard the news of the center’s closure, she “freaked out” and immediately emailed them, figuring they would be “slammed” with requests. However, she never heard back. She then called the number for the center but said it was disconnected, signaling for her a “red flag.”

“The event was what we all want. And I’m just sorry that this happened it doesn’t make any sense,” La Gesse said.

On the Mt. Hood Center’s website, the High Noon event and Derby Party on May 4 have both been canceled. Now, La Gesse is out almost $300.

“My concern is the vendors — 60 vendors that plan on coming here — the food that was purchased for this event,” La Gesse said. “Because we’re only talking three days out here. All these other people affected. Mine’s is minute, I don’t care about that. I worry about all these other people.”

La Gesse said all she wants is for someone at the center to get back to her.

“Just honest communication. You know, people just want to go for a venue and have a good time. They don’t want this hassle.”

KOIN 6 reached out to Mt. Hood Center several times and still hasn’t heard back.

Clackamas County said people who are having problems getting a refund can reach out to the Oregon State Bar attorney at (503) 684-3763 or (800) 452-7636.

According to Assistant County Counsel Jeff Munns, the Mt. Hood Center’s parent company Kaluga hasn’t appealed the code violations or responded to the lawsuit.

