‘Very deep cleaning’ needed in Triangle kitchen with moldy food: Restaurant scores (May 7)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Triangle counties for the week of May 2-7.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 55 restaurant inspections were completed May 2-7.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Sinbad’s Pizza & Seafood (3110 New Bern Ave. #114 in Raleigh) received a score of 85.5% during an inspection on May 2.

The restaurant was in violation of 13 standards. Of these, five were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding “moldy potatoes and green bell peppers” in the walk-in cooler, and the inspector noted “a very deep cleaning is needed in the kitchen,” highlighting dirty shelves, grill, deep fryers, gaskets, door handles, carts, pizza oven and other spots.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 88% in December 2023 and 90.5% in May 2023.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows 14 restaurant inspections were completed May 2-7.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 10 restaurant inspections were completed May 2-7.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database was unavailable Tuesday morning to check restaurant inspections completed May 2-7. This story will be updated when the webpage is available again.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

Chatham County sanitation scores

The Chatham County inspections management system shows that that no restaurant inspections were completed May 2-7.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Chatham County at bit.ly/3JfiHwq.

