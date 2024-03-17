‘It’s very concerning’: Will the OKC Zoo Amphitheatre hosts concerts this summer?

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Questions and concerns are surrounding a popular music venue in Oklahoma City.

Pedicab driver, Kent Kelso said it’s usually this time of the year when the Zoo Amphitheatre is advertising it’s summer concert lineup, but so far, that has yet to happen this year.

Kelso said this will be his 9th year since opening K&H Pedicabs and partnering with the Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre.

“By now we should have our almost have our entire summer season booked, which is anywhere from 10 to 15 events through May and August,” said Kelso.

Instead, Kelso said no concerts have been scheduled causing him to lose at least a third of his income.

“It’s very concerning because if you look in other markets you can see their summer seasons are all booked up,” said Kelso.

He said he’s tried to look for answers.

“The zoo amphitheater website has been taken offline,” said Kelso. “The phone number has been disconnected.”

News 4 reached out to the City and The Oklahoma City Zoo Trust and received a statement in response to Kelso’s concerns, “Exciting things are in store for The Zoo Amphitheatre including a forthcoming announcement about new management of this popular destination for live music.”

The statement did not say anything about planned concerts, leaving vendors like Kelso worried and waiting for what’s to come.

“These six months are the meat of our income and so to have a third of that at risk right here at the beginning of it is very concerning to all the small business owners,” added Kelso.

