Here Are the Very Best Labor Day Sales You Don't Want to Miss

It's that time of year again! Labor Day sales are almost in full force, which means you're about to get bombarded with an overwhelming amount of emails, commercials, and advertisements. To make it easier on you, we've done the work of picking out the very best home, beauty, and fashion sales that are actually worth shopping, and we put them all in one place. We'll continue to update this post as more sales crop up, so don't forget to bookmark it.

Get your first set of lingerie for $19.95, buy one get one 50% off select items, and up to 40% off additional select items.

Take 30% off the sale section, including home decor. No promo code needed.

Get 40% off everything! No promo code needed.

Take an additional 20% off sale for savings of up to 80% off.

Take up to 75% off select styles through Labor Day, no promo code needed.

Take 30% off at our favorite celeb-owned business (hi, Reese Witherspoon!). Save on Southern-charm apparel, home, and accessories through September 5.

Save 15% off any order of custom picture frames with code LDW2017 through September 4.

Shop Furla's luxury bags this weekend and take 20% off your purchase of $300+, 25% off $400+, and 30% off $500+.

Everything at GAP Factory is 50% off or more until September 5 with no promo code needed. At regular GAP, you can take up to 50% off everything, plus an additional 20% off your total purchase using code GETMORE.

Take 20% off your purchase of $100, or 30% off any orders over $200, plus get free shipping with code 8413 through September 4.

Get 30% off your entire purchase with code YESPLEASE. Valid until September 4.

Take 30% off select denim styles using code LD30 through September 5.

Save up to 75% on furniture, rugs, home decor, and more at Joss & Main during their Labor Day sale.

Enjoy an extra 30% off sale styles at Kate Spade until September 5 using code GOLDEN.

Right now, you can shop LOFT's sale section at 50% off, plus 30% off full-priced styles. No promo code needed!

Get 20% off regular-priced and sale items, plus 25% off clearance and select styles. Plus, their denim sale includes a BOGO 50% off for almost all denim, including premium brands. Use promo code LABORDAY until September 5.

From now until September 5, you can shop the following Lulu & Georgia tiered deals: Get 10% off orders over $300 with code GOOD, 15% off orders over $550 with code BETTER, and 20% off orders over $800 with code BEST. If you really wanna get crazy, take 25% off orders over $1,500 with code BANANAS.

Get up to 20% off everything from home to apparel, plus free shipping when you spend $49 or more at Macy's using code LBDAY. Use the same promo code to save up to 70% on clearance.

Get an extra 20% off Maje's already-reduced summer collection, and save up to 70% in total, plus get free shipping on all orders. No promo code needed.

Get 50% off site-wide (excluding sale) using code AMERICANGIRL.

Buy more, save more on everything regular price and sale by taking 20% off any order under $100, 25% off any order of $100+, or 30% off your purchase of $200+.

Take up to 40% off everything, from designer clothes and shoes to luxury home items, through September 10.

All tees, dresses, and jeans are 50% off. Select tops and pants start at just $12 during the Labor Day promo, and deals on other styles (like activewear) will continue to be announced through the weekend.

Shop One Kings Lane's gorgeous selections of furniture, bed and bath, and tabletop and kitchen categories at an extra 20% off. No promo code needed, prices as marked.

Designer clothes at a major discount? Yes, please! Take an extra 40% off the sale section at Rebecca Taylor using promo code SUNSET.

In need of some new makeup brushes? Take 20% off Sigma purchases of $50 or more with code LABOR20, 25% off of orders or $100 or more with code LABOR25, or 30% off over $200 with code LABOR30.

Take 25% off select eyewear styles, including designer brands, through September 6.

Save up to 60% off select summery espadrilles and other stylish picks through September 4.

Take 15% off our favorite lingerie, bras, and underwear when you spend $125 with code HAPPYBOOBS15, 20% off your purchase of $150 with code HAPPYBOOBS20, and 25% off when you spend $175 with code HAPPYBOOBS25 through September 4.

Take an additional 25% off sale items through September 4.

Save up to 30% sale items with code SUMMER30 through September 4.

Get up to 70% off all things home from Wayfair during their end-of-season Labor Day blowout sale.

Buy more, save more at West Elm with 15% off your purchase of $100 or more, 20% off $500, 25% off $1,000, and 30% off $3,000 or more. This deal includes markdowns!

