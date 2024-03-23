Verve, a Credit Union, welcomes new VP of operations

Renee Petersen has joined Verve, a Credit Union as Vice President of Operations.

OSHKOSH — Renee Petersen has joined Verve, a Credit Union as vice president of operations.

In this role, Petersen will be responsible for providing service and support to teams and members while driving increased efficiency in daily operations.

“Renee is a strong leader whose talents shine in creative and member-centric ways,” President and CEO Kevin J. Ralofsky said in a news release.

“She brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of improving back-office and member experiences," Ralofsky added. "We are thrilled to welcome her to our team.”

Petersen has more than 30 years of financial institution experience, beginning her career at a Green Bay credit union and most recently was senior vice president of operations at Community First Credit Union in Neenah. She has served in senior leadership positions at various financial institutions in Wisconsin since 2004.

Petersen is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking’s Digital Banking School and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and attended Lakeland University.

American Red Cross continues to seek donors to give blood or platelets to continue to strengthen the national blood supply. People of all blood types are needed — especially those with type O blood.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required.

Individuals 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Donors younger than 18 also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood drives include the following:

March 25: 1 to 6 p.m., YMCA Downtown, 324 Washington Ave., Oshkosh; and

March 27: Noon to 5 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton Neenah, 123 E. Wisconsin Ave., Neenah.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Volunteers also are needed to be blood donor ambassadors and transportation specialists. Volunteer blood donor ambassadors at blood drives help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive experience. Transportation specialists ensure blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

