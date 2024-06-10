Verona woman accused of stealing $350,000 from father jailed after bond revoked

STAUNTON — A Verona woman accused earlier this year of stealing about $350,000 is back behind bars after she allegedly siphoned another $22,000 from the same victim to help pay for her attorney in the case.

The allegation was made Friday during a court hearing for 47-year-old Ashley E. Cook, who is facing a single charge of financial exploitation of a mentally incapacitated adult and 10 charges of forgery, court records show, all felonies.

According to the Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the victim in the case is Cook's father, Floyd Emery, who has cognitive issues.

Authorities first arrested Cook in March on the theft allegations after she was indicted by the Augusta County grand jury on the 11 charges. She was given a $5,000 bond and allowed to remain free. But on May 24, Cook was jailed after allegedly re-titling her father's truck and "quickly" selling the vehicle at a local dealership three days earlier, according to Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Hanna Harris.

Following Cook's arrest, days later her original attorney, Varinder Dhillon, withdrew from the case while citing an "ethical conflict," court records show. Cook is now being represented by the Staunton Public Defender's Office.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, Cook is accused of stealing roughly $350,000 from her father. The alleged thefts began in 2019, the sheriff's office said, when Cook reportedly began transferring money from his bank account to hers. Cook also allegedly used her father's debit card to make purchases, the sheriff's office said.

In Augusta County Circuit Court on Friday, after a motion to revoke Cook's bond was filed by Harris, the suspect appeared via a video monitor from Middle River Regional Jail in Verona. Harris said Adult Protective Services (APS) froze Emery's accounts in a bid to protect his finances, but said Cook allegedly circumvented APS by re-titling his truck and selling it "to pay attorneys fees in the matter."

Harris said APS alerted authorities after noticing Emery's truck was missing. The prosecutor said some of the $22,000 from the sale was tracked but that $8,000 is still unaccounted for.

Harris asked the court to keep Cook behind bars in an effort to protect Emery's finances and his physical well-being.

Samuel Thomas, of the public defender's office, noted that while the allegation of the truck sale "looked bad on paper," he said it wasn't necessarily a good behavior violation of Cook's bond. Thomas also said his client told APS about the truck when interviewed.

In weighing the evidence against Cook concerning her bond, Circuit Judge Shannon Sherrill said, "It doesn't get any easier than that" in deciding to keep her behind bars.

As the hearing wrapped up, Cook asked if she could address the court, which Sherrill allowed her to do. Cook told the judge she's been under stress, making bad decisions, blacking out and having memory lapses.

"These are things I would never do," said Cook, who asked that she be transferred to Western State Hospital in Staunton for a mental health evaluation.

Sherrill told her to take up the issue with Thomas. As of Monday, Cook was still incarcerated at Middle River Regional Jail.

More: Craigsville debt, Staunton demolition, bike tour, and band: THE DIGEST

More: State tournament roundup: Wilson Memorial soccer, Buffalo Gap softball come up short in semifinals

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Verona woman accused of stealing $350,000 from father jailed