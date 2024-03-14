Verona teen missing. Last seen Wednesday afternoon: Augusta County Sheriff's Office

VERONA — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public with locating a runaway juvenile.

Rachel Noel Hume, 15, was last seen Wednesday, March 13, at approximately 12:30 p.m. at her Verona home, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Hume, a white female, is 5-feet tall and 90 pounds, according to a press release. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

"Rachel was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black pajama pants and black shoes," the Sheriff's office said. "Rachel’s whereabouts are unknown."

If anyone has any information about Hume they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Rachel Noel Hume

