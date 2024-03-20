Vero bests Morgenstern for Republican nomination for county commissioner

Promises kept.

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero credited his victory in Tuesday's primary election to his first term in office. Vero garnered 8,605 votes to 4,806 votes for challenger David Morgenstern in final, unofficial results from the local board of elections. He collected 64.2% of the ballots cast.

No Democrats filed to run.

"I'm not so sure it's about messaging," he said of his win. "It's more in terms of tracing this back to 2016. We told voters we were going to do certain things.

"The first thing we told them we would do is get the budget in order. The next thing we said we were going to do was we were going to bring a work ethic back to the county. We have three active commissioners who are in the building all the time."

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero, right, celebrates Tuesday night with his wife, Melanie, center, and fellow commissioner Darrell Banks, left, after winning the Republican nomination for commissioner for the third time.

Vero said in today's divisive climate, many people think politicians "just talk." He said he and his fellow commissioners have produced results.

"It took us two to three years to get the budget where we wanted it to be," Vero said. "The carryover needed to be better. When you looked at the funds as a whole and where the county needed to be, we didn't do that (pursue many capital investments)."

Now that the budget is in solid shape, commissioners are making those capital investments.

Commissioners have made capital investments

Vero said commissioners have made a $6 million investment in wastewater infrastructure in Bellville to accommodate a forthcoming soccer complex. There also is a $2 million broadband project near U.S. 30. They also have brought cell service to Lucas.

"There are a lot of good things happening in this county," Vero said.

Tony Vero was first elected commissioner of Richland County in 2016.

Tuesday's primary election was a second showdown between Vero and Morgenstern, who faced off in 2020. Morgenstern has unsuccessfully run for county commissioner eight times.

Vero said his father was a high school basketball coach, so he knows the importance of preparation.

"When you do not take the election process serious, you do a disrespect to the voters," he said.

Vero said he knocked on 1,000 doors during the campaign, while his supporters knocked on another 300. He said he has brought passion and energy to the office.

"The incumbent generally wins an election, but if you take that approach, you're going to lose," Vero said.

Vero previously served on Lexington Village Council and worked as an attorney at ArcelorMittal in Shelby.

Morgenstern says he wants to "take the politician out of politics."

Asked if he might run again, he said, "There's a good possibility."

