Vero Beach Three Corners pick clear; Martin, Stuart leaders deaf on Brightline | Letters

Regarding the article describing the proposals for the Vero Beach Three Corners, since it taken years to come up with these plans, why would we not want to go ahead with the biggest and most encompassing proposal, as submitted by Clearpath?

Its proposal seems to push all the buttons and then some, as submitted by the other bidders.

Sure, its proposed cost estimate is far and above the others. However, its plan seems to be all-encompassing.

Having been in the construction business for 35 years as an electrical contractor, these early estimates are just that, estimates.

Rarely has any project of this magnitude come in on time and on the proposed budget.

Let’s do it right. Go big or go home, so we do not have go through more endless studies to finish what the less costly proposals will surely result in.

David Krulewitz, Vero Beach

Look to past for future solution to Wabasso Bridge, U.S. 1 congestion?

Regarding Laurence Reisman's column about traffic on Indian River County Road 510, here is something to consider:

We live in Old Orchid and the traffic is really heavy on 510. I ride my bike daily along the Jungle Trail. I have enjoyed studying the history of the 1927 Wabasso wooden bridge that crossed from 69th Street over Hole in the Wall Island and connected to Old Winter Beach Road.

If you drive from State Road A1A west on Old Winter Beach Road just before you reach the Jungle Trail, on the left is Winter Beach Boulevard. At the end of the street, there is a historical marker where the original 1927 bridge reached the barrier island. That bridge crossed Hole in the Wall Island and connected with 69th Street. It was replaced in 1970 with the current bridge. Old Winter Beach Road is one of the only remaining roads that travels east-west and dead ends at the lagoon.

What if, instead of using the original Winter Beach Boulevard landing point, Old Winter Beach Road made the slight bend right onto the Jungle Trail and then left back to the old pathway over Hole in the Wall Island and to 69th Street? You can still see telephone poles on Hole in the Wall Island where the road once traveled.

Yes, it would have impact on the first part of the historic Jungle Trail and be heavily debated by residents. Think of the traffic that could be relieved on 510 headed to U.S. 1 via 69th Street.

It might be fun to see if history could repeat itself. Just a thought.

Tom Maher, Vero Beach

Get involved to stop 'ecological crisis' plaguing St. Lucie

It’s like toxic deja vu all over again.

Discharges from Lake Okeechobee began pounding the fragile St. Lucie Estuary on Feb. 17 and there’s no end in sight. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to get several feet of water off the lake prior to the start of the wet season, but the cost will be immense.

Already the discharges have turned the estuary a sickly brown, changed salinity levels are taking a toll on oyster reefs and seagrass — what little we have ― is being smothered by sediment and shaded out by turbidity.

We are watching a full-blown ecological crisis unfolding in real time. Again.

But why is this happening, as it has so many times over the past century? Are we staring down another “lost summer” of algae blooms sickening pets and people, closing businesses, thwarting tourism and making waterfront homes a tougher sell?

Why have so many local elected officials remained silent?

And most importantly, how do we stop the discharges, both now and over the long haul?

These questions and more will be addressed at a meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 21 at Sewall’s Point Town Hall, hosted by VoteWater, a Sewall’s Point-based nonprofit.

A panel discussion will feature me, the nonprofit's executive director and former TCPalm columnist; Blair Wickstrom, senior editor and former publisher of Florida Sportsman; and attorney Todd Thurlow, who runs the "Eye on Lake O" website. Other local experts and “water warriors” are expected to attend as well.

This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. The impacts of these discharges will linger long after the floodgates are finally closed. So if you care about clean water and this community, please get informed ― and get involved.

Gil Smart, Jensen Beach, is executive director of VoteWater.

The St. Lucie Estuary is a vital part of our local ecosystem, supporting a diverse range of flora and fauna. It is a nursery ground for many marine species, a vital bird habitat and a cornerstone for local water quality.

However, the discharges from Lake Okeechobee carry pollutants, including phosphorus and nitrogen from agricultural runoff, which severely impact the estuarine environment. These nutrients contribute to harmful algal blooms, including the notorious blue-green algae, which have devastating effects on aquatic life, reduce water quality and pose health risks to humans and animals alike.

The influx of freshwater disrupts the salinity levels crucial for the survival of many species that call the St. Lucie Estuary home. The delicate balance of this ecosystem is thus undermined, leading to loss of biodiversity, fish kills and degradation of vital seagrass beds that serve as important carbon sinks and feeding grounds for numerous marine species.

The challenges of managing Lake Okeechobee's water levels are not only an environmental issue, but also a matter of public health, economic stability and social justice. The discharges impact not only the natural habitats, but also the local communities that depend on the estuary for their livelihoods, recreation and well-being. Solutions could include:

Enhanced water storage and treatment: Increasing the capacity for water storage north of Lake Okeechobee to capture and treat water before it reaches the lake could significantly reduce the need for emergency discharges.

Restoration and connectivity of natural flow paths: Accelerating projects under the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan aimed at restoring the natural flow of water southward from Lake Okeechobee toward the Everglades could alleviate pressure on the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries.

Community engagement: Involving local communities, scientists, and environmental organizations in water management decisions can ensure a more comprehensive approach to solving this issue.

Benson Adams, Stuart

Brightline station example of not listening to Martin, Stuart citizens

Two recent letters represent the opinions of Stuart and Martin County constituents. Our elected officials have heard them time and time again. We plead with them to vote to protect Martin County; we are different and want a small-town Stuart.

Our officials' votes have shown they ignore their constituents and continually vote to ignore their pleas for a different Martin County and small-town Stuart.

Spending millions of our precious, hard-earned tax dollars on Brightline, a private enterprise, squanders our resources. Come hearing time in September, as we face higher and higher non-sustainable tax bills, we will know why: Officials voted to squander our taxes on a Brightline station that Brightline should and probably would have paid for itself if it wanted a station.

We have pleaded for decades to vote to protect our community, our leaders continue to vote for overdevelopment, to vote for the developers proposing overdevelopment and voting against the pleas of constituents, taxpayers, voters and residents who suffer daily through higher taxes, over-capacity roads, sitting through numerous traffic signals, sitting in stalled traffic etc.

Our leaders should think about this before they vote to further destroy our quality of life.

A hearty thank you to Martin County Commissioner Sarah Heard and Stuart Commissioner Christopher Collins for continually voting for the people.

Thank you to Martin County Commissioner Harold Jenkins also for voting against the urban service boundary-wrecking Calusa rural lifestyle development.

Bob & Margot Ernst, Stuart

John Carroll alum: St. Lucie commission candidate should rethink Trump support

A photo of some of my fellow John Carroll alums attending Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday celebration at Mar-a-Lago inspired me to write this letter. One of these individuals is a candidate for St. Lucie County commissioner, who I have followed because of his impressive community engagement efforts.

I implore him and others to reflect on their support of the former president. While the choice in November is uninspiring, supporting the former president is indefensible as the former president intends to strip the candidate’s prospective constituents of the ability to shape their futures through the ballot box.

American history is primarily a story of people, armed with the founders' ideals, fighting to make their voices heard at the ballot box. From the Sons of Liberty in Boston Harbor, Union soldiers fighting in Antietam, the women marching in Washington for their right to vote and Black students staging sit-ins at Greensboro diners, brave Americans repeatedly placed their lives on the line to fight for the vote.

Conversely, Trump engaged in repeated campaigns to silence voters’ voices, culminating in 2020 when he stoked a riot to overturn the results of a lawful election. Trump has left little doubt that if reelected, he will be empowered to silence voters’ voices and erase the brave efforts of those Americans who came before him.

At John Carroll, I was surrounded by generous folks who valued each community member and helped those most in need. As a member of the same community, I know the candidate entered politics because he shares those values. So, I hope the candidate will hear this message and do right by his perspective constituents by abandoning his support for the former president and protecting the right to vote.

Dominic Charles, John Carroll High School Class of 2011, Washington, D.C.

I was in courtroom: Trump case is a joke

I was super fortunate to get the last seat at Donald Trump’s hearing at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce recently.

While all the flag wavers were greeting the motorcade, I found the entrance sign, got into the jury room and my name was called to be one of about 20 spectators, most of whom were reporters. I sat next to the only other MAGA man there and right behind the courtroom artist, chalking up his board. I looked over and saw Donald Trump looking dapper, composed, eyes sliding around. Confident.

Why would he not be? These are weak charges by a weaponized justice system embodied by the dour-looking Jack Smith, who happened to be sitting five feet in front of me. What a vampire, compared to all the other lively attorneys with their $5,000 suits and $500 haircuts.

Judge Aileen Cannon walked in demurely and opened the proceedings (disappointed there was no gavel bang), then Smith’s top lawyer, Jay Bratt, started braying.

I paraphrase: “Your Honor, the people need to see a resolution at the earliest moment, this crime is so huge, earthshaking, for this heinous criminal.”

Todd Blanche for the defense scoffed at the sniveling from Smith’s team, saying more evidence is needed, more time required, more consideration of the leading candidate for the presidency.

The Information Procedures Act case is a rarity concocted to tie Trump down before the election. It’s not a “no one is above the law” case or else Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton would have been courted.

Since Trump leads now in every “battleground state,” if elected, would there be a trial? Time is slipping away. This anti-Trump lawfare is “a tale told by idiots, signifying nothing.”

Norman Grant, Vero Beach

Scrap parties, PACs, special interests; take country back

I want my country back.

The windbags face off, calling each other liars, cheats, thieves and crooks. The political action committees portray the other side as criminals and scum. Corporations are allowed to donate infinite amounts to get their candidates elected by hook or by crook.

Our “illustrious” Supreme Court has deemed that corporations are people. Show me how to put a corporation in jail. I think the justices might be smoking a little too much medical marijuana to come up with a decision like this, or the corporations actually run the country and we as individuals are nothing. How do we go up against the Supreme Court?

Officeholders should be limited to one term only and never be allowed to run again, ever. By the second term, politicians are bought and paid for by the special-interest groups and cannot give unbiased service.

You say, don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. There is no other way to take back our country than by starting with a clean slate. Get away from party affiliation and vote independent. “None of the above” should be a square on every ballot that we can choose when none of the candidates is worthy of our vote.

No one running for office or in office should be allowed to have his or her records sealed. Any such person should immediately be disqualified or suspended and replaced. We need to know who we’re voting for. No more magic shows.

Let’s take back our country. It's time to clean house.

Bruce Montefusco, Hobe Sound

Biden troubled? Just take a look at Trump

It is surprising no one is talking about the possibility that Donald Trump is acting fried because he is fried, with puppy-uppers, doggie-downers, uppers, downers, all-arounders.

And he has established himself as the poster boy for not knowing when to keep your mouth shut. Is this in any way presidential?

This November, consider voting for your kind, wise grandpa, not for your crazy uncle who tries to grab the nurses’ privates at the locked memory care facility. Think about it.

Melissa Reynolds, Vero Beach

