Vero Beach resident, 100, recalls World War II service

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – William Keegan enjoys sitting in his easy chair, doing puzzles and watching the day go by.

It’s a pastime not unearned.

Keegan, who recently turned 100, served as a combat medic in the 78th Armored Medical Battalion in the 8th Armored Division during World War II, driving an ambulance to take wounded soldiers to get care.

Speaking one afternoon at his home east of Interstate 95 and south of State Road 60, Keegan said his youth at the time was a blessing.

“When you're 18, you don't worry about too much,” Keegan said. “That's the way I put it … because if your next step is going to be your last, you can't have that in your mind all the time or you’d go nuts.”

Keegan, who had three brothers and a sister, was born in Slatersville, Rhode Island, in 1924. It was a different era.

“That was when we didn't have refrigeration, and we had a lot of outhouses and no running water,” he said.

He said he graduated high school in 1942 – just months after the Dec. 7, 1941, surprise Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. He tried to get in the Navy but was drafted in 1943 into the Army.

He left the United States for England in November 1944, five months after the massive amphibious landings of U.S., British and Canadian forces in Normandy, France, on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

“Thank goodness I wasn't there, and I could have been on D-Day,” Keegan recalled. “That had to have been the worst.”

According to an 8th Armored Division website, the division began crossing the English Channel on Jan. 1, 1945.

That, Keegan said, was “one of the worst rides I ever had.”

“Crossing the English Channel on an LST (Landing Ship, Tank), it’s like a cork,” he said.

Keegan remembered being in France, Holland, Belgium and then in Czechoslovakia after the war.

Being a medic, he said, was a lonely job.

“I'm not with my own group at all. And I go to a tank battalion, and they don't know me from Adam,” he said. “And why I'm there is to take their wounded back to my battalion. And that can be tough.”

He recounted driving an ambulance with three patients into a bomb or shell hole, and he couldn’t get the ambulance out of the shell hole. It was dark and he couldn’t see.

He decided he needed help and he and another soldier began walking.

“We're coming to a cross road and I can hear tracks coming. So I figure, I'm stopping that vehicle, American or German,” he said. “I'm taking a chance. What am I going to do? I'm out there, the middle of the night looking for help.”

The vehicle turned out to be an American half-track, which has wheels in the front and tank-like treads in the back, with a .50-caliber machine gun.

“Finally, I convince them that I am who I am ... I'm not a German posing as an American because they got to worry about that, too,” he said. “If I was, all I got to do is throw a grenade in the back of that half-track and they're gone.”

After convincing those in the half-track to help, Keegan said they returned to his ambulance, pulled it out and he got the wounded back to his battalion aid station.

It’s something that’s bothered him, referring to it as a guilty feeling or a flashback.

“As afraid as I was, imagine the guys in the back of my ambulance … trying to get them help and the driver leaves them there,” he said.

In April 1945 – the same month Adolf Hitler committed suicide in Berlin − the 8th Armored Division participated in the liberation of a subcamp of the Buchenwald concentration camp.

His favorite memories stem from time stationed in Czechoslovakia.

“That was a picnic, you might say, the war was over,” he said. “We had a good baseball team. We used to send out for a keg of beer once in a while.”

He recalled being stationed in a building across from a women’s prison for those who collaborated with the Germans during the war. He said the women’s hair had been shaved “to let them know these are collaborators.”

After leaving the service in 1946, Keegan married in 1948. He worked more than 30 years as a machinist with General Dynamics Electric Boat in Connecticut.

He was in his 64th year of marriage to Elaine when she died, he said.

In 2022, artifacts and mementos from Keegan’s World War II service time were placed on permanent display at Very Beach City Hall.

“I’m thrilled,” Keegan said. “I thought the items would just appear there and you would never knew who they came from.”

Instead his name is featured prominently.

