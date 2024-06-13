Vero Beach man tied to woman's 2022 fentanyl overdose death ordered to federal prison

A Vero Beach man described as "far worse than most fentanyl dealers" after authorities concluded that fentanyl he sold in 2022 “killed a young woman," will spend nearly 16 years in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Sudiata Neket Zanja Stinson, 47, of the 3400 block of 44th Place, Vero Beach, was ordered to serve 188 months in federal prison after pleading guilty on Feb. 7 to two counts of distributing a substance containing fentanyl, court records show.

Sudiata Stinson

After the Dec. 14, 2022 fentanyl overdose death of a 24-year-old Vero Beach woman who was not identified in court papers, Indian River County Sheriff’s investigators and Drug Enforcement Administration agents joined forces to determine whether Stinson had sold the fentanyl drugs that resulted in the woman’s death, according to arrest filings.

The woman was found by deputies at a Vero Beach apartment complex.

Sheriff’s investigators found Facebook messages exchanged between the woman and Stinson the night before she died and the two “arranged two meetings where it appeared Stinson provided (her) with controlled substances.”

When investigators later confronted Stinson with the woman’s Facebook messages asking for drugs, he “denied selling drugs and claimed that other people use his phone,” court papers stated.

By April 2023, Stinson had sold fentanyl twice to a DEA confidential informant, whose video recorded the transactions, according to a sentencing filing.

A month later when investigators served a search warrant at Stinson’s home, they reported recovering “fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, morphine, marijuana, synthetic cathinones, prescription pills, and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin L. Hoover, in a sentencing memo, noted that Stinson knew a woman he sold drugs to had died, and he was on drug offender probation when he sold fentanyl to a federal undercover informant.

Stinson was released from state prison in October 2022 following his arrest in 2018 on numerous drug charges, in Indian River County, records show.

“At the very least, (Stinson) knew that an acquaintance died of a drug overdose and that the police thought he did it. At worst, (Stinson) knew that this young woman died from fentanyl that he provided,” Hoover wrote. “Either way, the fact that (Stinson) continued to sell this poison into his community demonstrates confounding cruelty.”

Reached Thursday, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said with 28 felony convictions dating to 1995, Stinson “has no regard for the law” and had been “a blight on our community for many years.”

“We were able to charge him in this overdose death but I’m confident the drugs he’s peddled over the years has killed more than just this one victim,” Flowers said. “I am proud of the work of our entire team on this case and our federal partnerships that helped ensure Stinson won’t be out on the streets for a long time.”

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers and is writer and co-host of "Uncertain Terms," a true-crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com. If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

