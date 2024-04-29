Vero Beach city manager, police chief under fire, but residents step up to show support

VERO BEACH — Since early September, City Manager Monte Falls has been under pressure to fire Police Chief David Currey.

Local residents Lanse Padgett and Tom Corr have gone so far as to threaten Falls' job if he did not sack the chief and replace him with sheriff's Capt. Milo Thornton.

On Monday, more than 100 residents and supporters, 30 Vero Beach police officers and at least five officers from other local departments packed the Council Chambers in a show of support for Falls and Currey.

The City Council expressed its support of Falls and Currey, as well, commending them in the face of relentless criticism.

Falls had called the meeting to inform residents of what's been transpiring behind the scenes over the past eight months.

"I think the outcome was what we were hoping for," said Falls afterward. "I was humbled to see the outpouring of support from the community, the Police Department and the City Council."

How it all began

On Sept. 7, 2023, Corr and Padgett met with Falls to express their issues with Currey and the conduct of his department.

Their concerns, they told Falls, included a hostile work environment within the department, fear of retaliation, lack of cooperation, favoritism and behavior which discouraged disagreement, all created by Currey.

"I have spoken with over 20 officers who have expressed their discouragement with Chief Currey," said Padgett following the meeting.

Those officers were promised anonymity, Padgett said.

Falls launched an investigation into their claims by the city Human Resources Department.

"After speaking with all individuals, I did not find any evidence of inappropriate behavior on the part of the chief," Human Resources Director Gabrielle Manus told Falls in a memo. "In addition, I did not find any evidence of the existence of a hostile work environment."

What Manus did find was low morale among officers.

"It was expressed to me over and over that the constant request for public records and outside interference is severely impacting the morale of the officers," wrote Manus. "They felt that they are always looking over their shoulders and are afraid to do their jobs."

"I heard the term 'family' quite often. It was repeatedly expressed the VBPD is a family or that it feels like a family."

"If I was provided with any information regarding activities which were illegal, immoral or unethical, I would investigate and act," Falls told the council Monday. "No such information has been provided."

Outpouring of support

About 20 individuals spoke in support of Falls and Currey. No one spoke against them.

Padgett — who attended the meeting— declined to speak publicly.

Those defending Currey and Falls included Vero Beach Deputy Police Chief Matthew Monaco, County Commissioner Laura Moss, police Lt. Matt Harrelson, former City Manager Jim O'Connor, former City Manager and Police Chief Jim Gabbard and Assistant State Attorney Bill Long.

"There is not an agency I would rather work with," said Long.

Mayor John Cotugno, Vice Mayor Linda Moore and Councilmember John Carroll spoke in favor of Falls and Currey. Taylor Dingle and Tracey Zudans spoke in favor of public safety, but stopped short of standing behind the chief and city manager.

"If you have anything, come forward," said Moore of Currey's alleged misconduct. "Let's stop the finger pointing."

After the meeting, Padgett was questioned why he did not speak.

"I did not stand up and speak because I did not want into a big argument with a bunch of people."

