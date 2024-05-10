Vero Beach breaks heat record set in 1976 and Fort Pierce ties record set in 2008

Vero Beach broke a decades-old heat record and Fort Pierce tied one Friday as Treasure Coast residents sweltered under the hot sun despite 10 mph warm breezes.

Vero Beach registered 96 degrees, breaking a record of 95 degrees on May 10 set in 1976. Fort Pierce also registered 96 degrees, tying its daily record set in 2008, said a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Melbourne.

The "feels like" temperature, which takes into account humidity, was 102 degrees at the high.

Stuart experienced 93 degrees as a high, but without official climate data tools in Martin County a meteorologist said it was unclear if any records were met or broken.

The high temperatures came ahead of a projected "cold" front, meteorologists said, which could bring the high daily temperatures into the low-to-mid 90s Saturday and mid-to-high 80s Sunday.

The front was expected to hit the Treasure Coast by early Saturday.

"It's not going to provide a whole lot of relief for this time of year," said Meteorologist Tim Sedlock.

The Treasure Coast was under moderate drought conditions Friday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's drought monitor site, Drought.gov.

Ongoing dry conditions have led to fire warnings and restrictions on burning across the Treasure Coast.

The National Weather Service placed Indian River and St. Lucie counties under a Red Flag Warning Friday, which means strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures could lead to "critical fire weather conditions."

Martin County Fire Rescue declared any burning activity Friday was not permitted due to what the agency said were increased wildfire concerns amid worsening drought conditions.

Indian River County has been under a burn ban since April 8, and on May 8 county emergency officials declared a local state of emergency with a mandatory burn ban for all areas of the county "until further notice."

