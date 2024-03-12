Vero Beach asks FDOT to expand U.S. 1-Aviation Blvd. intersection to ease congestion

VERO BEACH — As the area grows, congestion is predicted to be a major concern, and current traffic issues are only expected to get worse.

The city is trying to mitigate congestion at at least one intersection — U.S. 1 and Aviation Boulevard and took a big step in that direction Tuesday.

The City Council chose to move forward with an upgraded "at-grade intersection" to address future traffic woes. Its recommendation is for a conventional intersection, similar to the existing one but expanded to ease congestion.

The project is estimated to cost $37 million.

"The state gave us eight different options and asked us which one we prefer," said City Manager Monte Falls. "The at-grade option rated out as the best for the city."

Traffic counts show 34,200 vehicles passing through the intersection daily on U.S. 1 and 12,000 through on Aviation Boulevard. The Florida Department of Transportation expects that to increase 61% by 2045, to 55,000 and 19,300, respectively.

Weeding out the options

The city in October was presented with eight options for the intersection. Four included an overpass or underpass and were immediately scrapped.

"Based on the FAA conclusion, screening evaluation, public input and coordination with the city, county and airport, the four overpass or underpass alternatives were eliminated from further consideration," said William Evans, project manager at WGI Inc., the firm originally tasked with looking at the intersection.

The four options left were:

The at-grade intersection, which ultimately was chosen by the city

A one-way pair, splitting the U.S. 1 northbound and southbound lanes. The northbound lane would be diverted east, creating a second intersection

A displaced left-turn on U.S. 1 onto Aviation Boulevard. An additional traffic signal to control the flow of traffic would be installed

A median U-turn with a roundabout, eliminating the left turn from U.S. 1 onto Aviation Boulevard. Instead, westbound traffic would turn right, then drive through a roundabout onto Aviation Boulevard

"The consensus was that this was the best option across-the-board for everyone," said Planning and Development Director Jason Jeffries. "This alleviates the issue, and we have spoken with property owners."

When is construction happening?

The project is not is not yet funded for design or construction, according to Jeffries, so there's not yet a timeline.

"The city has given their recommendation, but ultimately this is an FDOT project," said Jeffries.

"We just wanted to make sure the best choice for development and least impactful on business and residences was selected."

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: U.S.1 intersection near airport to be expanded to ease traffic in Vero