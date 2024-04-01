CASTLETON TWP. — A Vermontville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday near Nashville in Barry County.

The man, 32, was driving north on Devine Road near Thornapple Lake Road between Nashville and Hastings about 10:30 a.m. His Chevrolet Aveo left the road and collided with an embankment before rolling over, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The man, whose name was not released, was ejected from the car and was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Nashville Fire Department, Nashville EMS, Michigan State Police and Barry County Central Dispatch assisted at the incident.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Vermontville man killed in single-vehicle crash near Nashville