Vermont school budgets results: Which passed and which failed on Town Meeting Day

How did Chittenden County residents vote on school budgets during Town Meeting Day?

School districts normally can count on the support of voters, but this year has been anything but normal. In a given election, one or two or school budgets in the county may fail during Town Meeting Day. However, this year has been a contentious one as voters, school districts and the Legislature reckon with estimates that some towns may pay as much as a 23% more in education property taxes.

For residents hit hard in the wallet, they may use the ballot to make their voices heard.

What do we know of school budget vote outcomes so far?

Hinesburg election officials collect Champlain Valley School District ballots separate from town ballots on Town Meeting Day, March 5, 2024. Hinesburg is in a consolidated school district which also includes the towns of Charlotte, Shelburne, St. George and Williston. School budgets' impact on property taxes are expected to be high this year.

School budgets voted down

Milton Town School District residents voted no to a $37,172,203 budget, with 1,744 voting against and 1,121 voting for it.

South Burlington residents voted down their school budget of $71,192,891 with 2,141 voting against and 1,500 voting to approve.

School budgets approved

Burlington voters handily approved a school budget of $119,604,584 with 10,267 voting for and 4,070 against.

Colchester voters narrowly approved their school budget of $57,425,957 in a vote of 1,885 in favor to 1,505 against.

Winooski approved their school budget of $31,970,907. The vote came out to 922 for and 397 against.

The Statehouse pushed through last minute legislation that adjusts the education finance formula and would allow school districts to push back their vote until April 15. In Chittenden County, only one − Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District − took that opportunity. The Essex Westford School District is maintaining its later vote date which traditionally is in April, after Town Meeting Day.

A variety of factors have coincided this year including increased school budget spending due to rise in costs and the ending of federal funding for pandemic recovery. A new pupil weight system changed the tax capacity in some towns, and some areas saw their property values soar above their most recent appraisal.

This story will be updated.

Contact reporter April Barton at abarton@freepressmedia.com or 802-660-1854. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter @aprildbarton.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: School budget vote results in Chittenden County VT: Milton votes no