Vermont legislators return for veto override session. Here's what could be taken up.

Vermont lawmakers reconvene early next week to consider overriding Gov. Phil Scott's veto on legislation passed during the 2024 session.

Scott – who has issued more vetoes than any governor in Vermont history – has blocked six bills since the session began in January. If lawmakers are to bypass any one of Scott’s vetoes, they will need a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate.

Scott – a Republican facing a Democratic supermajority in both the House and Senate – said at a press conference last month that while his vetoes are “not always popular here in Montpelier,” they are necessary to restore balance and encourage compromise in the Legislature.

“Unfortunately, due to a lack of balance in the Legislature, they don’t want to hear about the consequences, limitations or barriers when it comes to their initiatives,” Scott said. “This means some bills end up doing more harm than good.”

Scott said he tries “hard to meet legislators in the middle” and would prefer to reach a consensus than resort to a veto, but that he will “take that heat when I believe I’m making the right choice for the everyday Vermonter.”

This year’s veto override session is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17.

Which bills did Scott veto this year?

S.18 – Bans sale of flavored tobacco products and e-liquids

This bill outlaws the retail sale of flavored cigarettes, e-cigarettes and e-liquids.

Scott called the ban “hypocritical” and inconsistent in a state that legalized the sale of flavored cannabis and alcohol products “despite the known risks to youth and their developing brains.”

“I’ve found people lose faith in government when policies have these types of inconsistencies because they contradict common sense,” Scott said in a statement after vetoing the bill.

He also pointed out that Vermonters would still be able to purchase flavored tobacco and e-liquids in New Hampshire and online.

H.706 – Bans use of neonicotinoid pesticides to protect pollinators

The bill bans the use, distribution or sale of neonicotinoids — the most popular class of insecticides worldwide — in Vermont. The bill's purpose is to protect bees, birds and other pollinators to whom neonicotinoids are toxic. The ban extends to neonicotinoid-coated soybeans and cereal grain seeds.

Scott described the bill as “more anti-farmer than it is pro-pollinator.” He argued that Vermont’s honeybee population has increased in recent years despite the continued use of neonics and that research is inconclusive as to whether the ban will generate the desired results. Additionally, he said that dairy farmers – who are already struggling due to high taxes and energy costs and recent devastating weather events – rely heavily on these pesticides to make a living.

H.289 – Renewable Energy Standard

This bill primarily requires all utilities in Vermont to receive 100% of their power from renewable energy by 2035.

Scott said he opposed the bill because it will increase utility rates by hundreds of millions of dollars and because he believes the Department of Public Service proposed a better alternative, which he says is “a much stronger plan at a fraction of the cost” and takes constituent voices into consideration.

H.72 – Creates an overdose prevention center in Burlington

This bill allots $1.1 million toward the establishment of an overdose prevention center, where people suffering from substance use disorder can use drugs under supervision by health care professionals and/or other trained staff. The center would provide a variety of other services, including education, needle exchange and first aid. An additional $300,000 will be allotted to study the effectiveness of the pilot program.

Scott argued placing an overdose prevention center in Burlington would funnel money away from more helpful strategies “proven” to prevent and treat addiction. He added that while the center may help Burlington better control where drug use occurs in the city, it also strips funding from other communities where this strategy would fail if implemented.

H.645 – Expands access to restorative justice program

This bill expands access to the restorative justice program through the future creation of pre-charge and post-charge diversion and adjudication reparative programs in all Vermont counties.

Scott vetoed the act for fear that the increased resources needed to make the changes might not be funded.

Scott said while he understands “the desire to help those, particularly youth, who need second, third and even fourth chances to get their lives on track,” he believes “there is no guarantee we will have the taxpayer money needed to fund it next year.”

H.887 – Property taxes

This legislation, also known as the "yield bill," seeks to hold next year's statewide property tax increases to 13.8%, a significant reduction in spending than initially predicted.

Scott said property taxes are still too high and even a 13.8% tax increase harms residents, who already face skyrocketing costs in other aspects of life, including DMV fees, a new payroll tax, fuel and electric costs and food, clothing and other services thanks to inflation.

“We must provide tax relief now,” Scott said in a statement. “This can’t wait for another study before implementing cost containment strategies.”

Which vetoes will the legislature seek to override?

Statements by Senate Pro Tem Phil Baruth over the past few days offer some insight about which vetoes lawmakers will seek to override.

One such bill may be H.887, which activates the Renewable Energy Standard.

Baruth condemned Scott’s veto, arguing that the bill “would put Vermont on track to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2035, dramatically reducing planet-warming carbon pollution and saving Vermonters real money over time.”

Baruth, however, implied that the fight to enshrine the bill into law is not over yet.

“As last year’s childcare bill proved, even when the Governor says no, the people can still say yes,” he said.

Baruth also denounced in separate statements Scott’s decision to veto H.887, which increases property taxes, and H.72, which approves the creation of an overdose prevention center in Burlington.

“The ideas presented by his team are among the most fiscally irresponsible he and his Administration have ever proposed,” Baruth said regarding Scott’s recommended changes to the property tax bill.

“It is not a serious plan for managing the state’s finances, and it could very easily lead to double-digit tax increases over the next few years,” he added.

About the overdose prevention center bill, Baruth emphasized that a “tripartisan majority” in the Statehouse supported its passing.

“The data is clear,” he said. “Overdose prevention centers save lives, connect people to treatment, reduce pressures on emergency rooms and Emergency Medical Services and reduce public drug consumption and discarded supplies in our communities.”

Baruth and House Speaker Jill Krowinski did not respond to questions from the Free Press about which bills might be taken up during the veto session.

