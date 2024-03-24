Vermilion Co. electronics collection to be held in April

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — On April 6, Vermilion County residents will be able to drop off their electronics for free at the Danville Area Community College.

The electronics collection is hosted by the Vermilion County Health Department and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the DACC’s north parking lot at 2000 East Main Street.

Up to seven electronic items can be dropped off for recycling by anyone who lives in Vermilion County, so long as proof of residency can be provided at the event.

Electronics can include broken or unwanted:

Televisions — especially CRT or flat screens.

Monitors — especially CRT or flat screens.

Cable boxes.

DVD players.

VCRs.

Satellite dishes.

Cell phones.

Computers.

Computer peripherals, like keyboards and mice.

Laptops.

Fax machines.

Printers.

Copiers.

Scanners.

Gaming consoles.

PDAs.

Wires.

Cameras.

Clocks.

Radios.

Vacuum cleaners.

Fans.

Microwaves.

“In the past, we haven’t been able to accept microwaves so we’re excited to be able to accept them during our spring collection,” said Jana Messmore, the Vermilion County Health Department’s Director of Environmental Health. “As a safety precaution, we ask that participants remove batteries from electronics prior to dropping them off at the collection.”

Household batteries, paint, motor oil, or large appliances will not be accepted.

Officials note that in Illinois, it is illegal to put many electronic products in landfills. These include televisions, computers, monitors, DVD players, fax machines and MP3 players. It is highly recommended that Vermilion County residents take advantage of this electronics recycling event, or bring their items to local recyclers during regular business hours.

Additionally, representatives from Keep Vermilion County Beautiful will be present at the event to accept donations for beautification grants. These grants go out to area businesses, organizations, and individuals.

For more information, call 217-431-2662, extension 5.

Flyer provided by the Facebook page of the Vermilion County Health Department.

