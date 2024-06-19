Verizon providing wildfire crews with connectivity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the wildfires burning, it’s been difficult for residents and wildfire crews in Ruidoso to make calls or send text messages with no signal.

Verizon is helping by providing first responders critical communication.

Verizon’s Frontline Crisis Response Team. Photo courtesy to Verizon

According to the news release by the telecommunications company, Verizon has set up multiple charging stations to at least four Red Cross shelters in the area.

Public safety officials are working with Verizon’s Frontline Crisis Response Team to deploy temporarily cell sites at both areas with the South Fork Fires and the Salt Fire, Verizon said.

In addition to the charging stations, Verizon said they have also provided the following network connectivity equipment:

Verizon Rapid Response Connectivity Unit (RRCU) Set in Lincoln County Emergency Operations Command to provide connectivity up to 120 active users.

Verizon Cell on Light Truck (COLT) Set in the U.S. Forest Services in the Smokey Bear Ranger District, is a mobile cell site in events of disaster.

2 Verizon Satellite Picocell On a Trailer (SPOT) Set in the fire command center in Ruidoso and the Sierra Blanc Regional Airport, is a mobile cell site to provide connectivity via satellite signals.



Verizon said they have a fleet of over 550 mobile assets ready to deliver essential services such as communications between the public safety agencies and first responders.

In 2023, The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has responded to over 200 requests for wildfires nationwide, Verizon said.

