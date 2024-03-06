Verdugo pulls into early lead in Chula Vista City Attorney runoff

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Marco Verdugo took an early lead in the Chula Vista City Attorney runoff election after the first batch of results were released by the county Registrar of Voters Tuesday night.

The election comes after Chula Vista voters took to the ballot box last November in a special election to fill the role initially won in 2022 by the late Simon Silva, who died unexpectedly from cancer after the deadline for ballot edits to be made.

Three candidates were initially vying for the role, however, none received more than the 50% majority that was need to win outright, prompting the election to move to a runoff between Bart Miesfeld and Verdugo.

Results: California 2024 Primary Election

Whoever receives the majority of the vote after March 5 will serve out the remainder of Silva’s term, running through December 2026.

As of 8:30 p.m., Verdugo received 58.24% of the vote, while Miesfeld was sitting at about 41.76%.

The first batch of results were largely from mail-in ballots, those submitted via drop boxes prior to Monday, March 4 and other early voting opportunities.

Unofficial results will continue to roll-in throughout the remainder of the week and into next, as the county Registrar of Voters office continues to count ballots cast either in-person or mailed in on election day.

The results will not be considered official until they are certified by the Registrar, which will occur sometime before April 4.

FOX 5/KUSI is following the results of California’s primary throughout election night. Check back for real-time updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.