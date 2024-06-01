Verdicts in Trump case not what UConn history professor was expecting

May 31—A jury's guilty verdicts in former President Donald Trump's election interference case involving payments to a porn actress came as a surprise to a renowned professor of American history at the University of Connecticut.

"I anticipated a hung jury," Manisha Sinha said Friday. "I thought one juror, at least, might not convict. ... Trial by jury has certainly been vindicated."

While she considered the prosecution's case against Trump "airtight," Sinha said she thought convictions on all 34 counts of falsifying business records were out of reach given what she'd read about the jurors. Some did not seem to be particularly anti-Trump, she said.

"The defense had a low bar," Sinha said. "They just needed one juror and could not even do that. I don't think it's a sad day for history. I think it's sad that he committed these crimes."

The 12-person jury unanimously found that Trump had falsified business records to hide what the prosecution said was the real reason for payments he made as president to Michael Cohen, his former attorney and "fixer." Cohen had paid porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 election to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump supporters decried the charges as politically motivated, resulting in a "sham" trial.

"I do think these were serious charges, Class E felonies ― not the highest kind ― similar to carjacking or domestic assault," Sinha said. "But for a former president to be indicted and convicted on them is not a small thing."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on March 30, 2023. Sinha said claims Bragg had run for election on a promise to convict Trump were false.

"Trump lies glibly," she said.

Sinha, an authority on the Civil War and the period that followed it, authored "The Rise and Fall of the Second American Republic: A Long History of Reconstruction, 1860-1920," which was published earlier this year.

She said she believes the guilty verdicts in the Trump case will have an adverse effect on Trump's bid to reclaim the presidency this fall, costing him votes among "moderate Republicans, centrists and Democrats." Judge Juan Merchan has set sentencing for July 11, days before Trump is scheduled to be formally nominated at the Republican National Convention.

Sinha noted "not a single Republican" has said the party should look for an alternative to Trump, who she said has been "tainted" by the verdicts he is expected to appeal.

Trump faces criminal charges in three other cases, none of which is likely to be heard before the election.

While neither of Connecticut's senators ― Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy ― issued statements on the Trump verdicts, Murphy did post on X, the social media platform, in the hours after the verdicts were announced shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

"Newsflash: It matters that the Republican nominee for President is a convicted criminal," Murphy wrote at 5:25 p.m. "The rule of law still matters. And this won't be his last conviction. He's committed multiple crimes and he's going to be convicted multiple times. He can never be President again."

Minutes later, Murphy posted:

"Trump toadies are going to attack the jury and the court because they have a plan to dismantle our democracy and it relies on everyone believing the justice system is rigged. It isn't. Donald Trump committed a crime. He got caught. He got convicted. That's the rule of law."

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, was out of the country Friday and unavailable to immediately comment. A message left with a spokesman for his opponent in the November election, Mike France, was not immediately answered.

Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, did not issue a statement Friday on the Trump verdicts.

b.hallenbeck@theday.com