Verdict in for man accused of beating man to death with hatchet: Officials

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A verdict was reached for a man who officials said beat a man to death with a hatchet and shovel in March of 2021, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Man found dead on side of I-10 in Santa Rosa County: FHP

Erik Perez was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of 53-year-old Clinton Maxwell Phillips, News 5 has learned.

The verdict comes after officials said experts for the state and the defense came to the conclusion that Erik Perez “could not appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions at the time of the offense.”

“Every mental health expert agreed, and today the judge found, that the defendant was not guilty because of mental disease or defect,” said District Attorney Keith Blackwood.

“We will seek a full commitment to the most secure mental health facility in the state. Today we built a record for future prosecutors to oppose any less restrictive treatment.”

In addition to handing a verdict, the judge found that Perez was a danger to himself and others and is having him involuntarily committed to the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

UPDATE: Escambia County firefighter dies in Santa Rosa County crash

There will be no sentencing due to the not-guilty verdict, according to officials. However, there is a hearing scheduled on July 11 for the victim’s family, who previously said, “I want justice, I don’t want to see him go free from what he’s done,” to give victim impact statements.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.