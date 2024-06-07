Verdict in Feeding Our Future trial coming at 1 p.m.

After more than 30 hours of deliberating, a jury has reached a verdict in the federal Feeding Our Future trial.

The jury of six men and six women will announce the verdict at 1 p.m., court officials said. The verdict will cap a high-profile trial that stretched into a seventh week after 24 days of testimony and arguments. The jury will determine whether seven defendants tied to a Shakopee restaurant are guilty of stealing from federal meal programs meant to feed kids in need.

The six men and one woman on trial are charged with 41 counts, including wire fraud and money laundering.

The verdict will be widely watched because it's the first trial in a broader case that's led to charges against 70 people since 2022, when the FBI began investigating the Minnesota meal programs. With $250 million allegedly stolen, prosecutors have called it one of the largest pandemic fraud cases in the country.

In a rare move, the jury has been sequestered for four nights after a shocking incident of an attempted bribe of a juror. Just before final closing arguments, a woman tried to bribe a juror, dropping off a bag of about $120,000 in cash to the home of a 23-year-old juror on Sunday, telling her she'd receive more cash if she voted to acquit the defendants. She used the juror's first name despite the fact jurors' names were never disclosed publicly; they were identified by numbers throughout the trial. Only attorneys and defendants briefly saw a list of names at the start of the trial.

The juror, who was the youngest juror and appeared to be the only person of color, immediately reported the incident to police and was excused from the jury. The FBI are investigating how the name was leaked and who was behind the bribe, which could carry a 10-year federal sentence. A second juror, a 25-year-old woman from Savage, was also excused Tuesday after she heard about the incident from a family member.

FBI agents spent three hours searching a defendant's Savage home on Wednesday, according to neighbors who witnessed it, though it's unclear why or if other locations were searched since there are several sealed search warrants tied to prosecutors in the case.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel notified the jury they would be sequestered suddenly starting Monday night, but they were not told exactly why. Instead of being able to leave the courthouse for lunch like they've done throughout the trial, meals were brought in to them as they deliberated for about nine hours a day.

She also detained the seven defendants — Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, Mohamed Jama Ismail, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, Said Shafii Farah, Abdiwahab Maalim Aftin, Mukhtar Mohamed Shariff and Hayat Mohamed Nur — until a verdict could be reached.

At the center of the case are U.S. Department of Agriculture programs that reimburse schools, nonprofits and day cares for feeding low-income children after school or during the summer.

Prosecutors alleged the defendants exploited the pandemic when rules and oversight were loosened in the programs, submitting phony invoices and rosters of made-up children's names. They called more than 30 witnesses who saw no or few meals served, FBI agents and accountants who traced money to personal expenses and a former Feeding Our Future employee who testified about a "booming" fraud scheme of rampant kickbacks and bribes.

Defense attorneys said their clients served real food to real kids, but said FBI investigators never searched some food sites. They argued prosecutors assumed criminal intent of Somali refugees who immigrated here, not understanding their culture of informal transactions based on trust and verbal agreements.

The defendants received more than $40 million for 18 million meals at 50 food sites across Minnesota — from Rochester to St. Cloud. Their food sites were oversee by two nonprofits, Partners in Nutrition in St. Paul and Feeding Our Future in St. Anthony.