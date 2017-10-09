Vera Wang unveils Fall 2018 bridal collection

Romantic yet pared back wedding dresses are the key focus of Vera Wang's Fall 2018 bridal collection.

For the new season, the designer has created a series that conjures up a dreamy elegance, veering away from the elaborate styles of her previous, bohemian collection. "I am seeing that girls today are ready for a return to classicism; there is a wanting for something simpler...it's not necessarily traditional, but with more restraint," the US designer told Harper's Bazaar.

This season's lookbook is set in Paris, on an autumnal day in the Jardin des Tuileries, with the models holding umbrellas and crunching fallen leaves underfoot. Fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier captures the designs, which are a modern play on the classical ball gown, featuring details such as silk corsets, hand appliqué macrame lace panels, and French tulle overlays. The traditional bridal veil has been replaced by free-spirited feather hair accessories, beaded headbands or three-dimensional floral headpieces, while feather boas add a luxurious element to the aesthetic.



It is not the first time Wang has honored the French capital in her work -- last year saw the designer Autumn/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear collection via a video titled 'It was Paris from the start'.