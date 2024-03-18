Ventura water commissioner resigns in clash with city

Ventura resident George Amandola, shown in 2019, resigned from the city's water commission on Feb. 27.

A Ventura water commissioner who opposed the city’s support of a water treatment facility and was critical of the commission’s role resigned late last month with a sharply worded letter.

But city officials blame the resignation on the commissioner’s failure to complete financial disclosure forms.

In his resignation letter sent to the City Council on Feb. 27, George Amandola slammed the city’s approach to the planned VenturaWaterPure facility, saying he has concerns over potential rate hikes to fund the project. He also said the commission was “toothless" in effecting meaningful change.

“Repeated oversights, escalating costs, a glaring lack of transparency from management, and an apparent reluctance to substantiate assumptions and alternatives with tangible evidence have all contributed to a palpable deficit in comprehensive planning and oversight,” Amandola wrote about VenturaWaterPure.

In November, city officials estimated the cost of the advanced water treatment program to be at least $182 million more than previously budgeted. The price increased from $374.4 million during the 2022 fiscal year to $556.9 million. Inflation, bids and project design costs all increased, city officials said.

When complete, VenturaWaterPure will recover, treat and recycle wastewater and reduce discharges of effluent into the Santa Clara River estuary. The program came out of a 2012 legal settlement with Wishtoyo Foundation’s Ventura Coastkeeper Program and Heal the Bay over discharges into the estuary.

City Manager Bill Ayub on March 8 penned a follow-up letter to council members about Amandola’s critiques.

He wrote the resignation came a day after Amandola was notified his commissioner status was in jeopardy. Ayub said since Amandola’s appointment on Sept. 11, 2023, he had failed to provide the required statement of economic interest form.

Public officials who make or influence government decisions must file a so-called Form 700 to disclose their financial interests to help prevent potential conflicts of interest, according to California's Fair Political Practices Commission.

Amandola’s removal was set to be on an upcoming City Council agenda, Ayub said.

In a phone interview, Amandola said he didn't want to go into full detail, but said he did not resign from the volunteer position because of document requirements.

A black pipeline floats in the ocean near Marina Park off the Ventura coast during installation of an ocean outfall project on Jan. 13. The outfall is part of the city's VenturaWaterPure program and will ultimately hook up to a planned advanced water treatment facility.

“I had no problem doing this, but I’m like: Why? I’m not an employee of the city,” he said. “I’m a volunteer.”

It’s required for water commissioners to turn in the form, according to Ayub’s letter.

Amandola, in an interview, said the water commission’s decisions about the VenturaWaterPure project are “irrelevant.”

“It’s a council decision,” he said of the project.

Ayub wrote that some of Amandola’s criticisms are unsubstantiated and others reflect his individual viewpoint. The city manager added he supported city staff and the community members who serve on commissions.

The Ventura City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall chambers at 501 Poli St. The meeting will include an update on the VenturaWaterPure project.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura water commissioner resigns in clash with city