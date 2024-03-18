Ventura Ranch farmworker housing plan updated; more scrutiny expected

The third iteration of the draft site plan for the Ventura Ranch farmworker housing project in unincorporated Ventura County between Ventura and Ojai shows the updated layout of the project. The plan was submitted Jan. 26.

Updated plans for the the Ventura Ranch farmworker housing project, an 82.9-acre site north of Ventura, were deemed incomplete last week.

The property developer re-submitted the application for the property Jan. 26 after community input. The county’s planning department decided the latest application is still not ready, a decision not out of the ordinary, senior planner John Novi said by email. A project that has a substantial change between reviews is looked at again as if it were the first submittal, Novi said.

The project sits at 4884 N. Ventura Ave. and proposes a housing complex with a community center, 585 parking spaces and 328 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments within 18 three-story residential buildings.

The latest updates to the proposal include revisions to traffic flow, an increase in distance between the proposed buildings and the Ventura Ranch property line adjacent to the Valley Vista neighborhood, and the reorientation of two buildings, closest to Bounds Road, so that the two-story portions of the buildings face north.

“The changes that we made directly reflect the feedback we got from the community,” said Alex Pratt, vice president of development for AMCAL, the company building Ventura Ranch and a sister project Somis Ranch in Ventura County.

The county's third review of the proposal includes queries and corrections around access of the extension of Floral Drive, the tentative map itself as well as several reports and plans pertaining to site conditions, design and construction.

Since the beginning, the project has faced opposition from the residents of Valley Vista, neighborhood between Ventura and Ojai and next to the project.

Lisa Woodburn, the civil engineer for the Ventura Ranch project, said the neighbors were concerned about traffic going from the proposed project up through Floral Drive on Bounds Road and impacting their community.

Previously, the project only had one access driveway to Ventura Avenue and a second one on Floral Drive. With the revised plan, Bounds Road and Floral Drive will no longer be used for secondary access. The new site design allows for primary and secondary access directly to Ventura Avenue, Woodburn said.

She added that the existing locked gate at the southern end of Floral Drive will stay in place but will only be unlocked and used in an emergency. Ventura Water will still use it to access community water infrastructure east of Valley Vista.

Additionally, a buffer zone along East Bounds Road adjacent to the northern property border was increased from a 60-foot to a 125-foot setback and will have plants, trees and a single-level parking lot.

‘Not nearly enough’

Sarah Swidler, a Valley Vista resident who lives on Floral Drive, started a petition in September 2023 to stop the development at “its current size and scale.” The petition has garnered over 1,300 signatures so far.

Swidler said that while some changes in the proposed plan have been positive, “many of us are still feeling like it is not nearly enough.”

Referring to the project proposal updates, she pointed out that two buildings still seem to be set back approximately 60 feet from the property line while others are now at 125. There's not a consistent 125-foot setback.

She added that the setback should ideally constitute a “neutral zone” or green space with foot traffic but the parking spaces would lead to light and noise pollution in that area.

Swidler shared that many houses on her street had mudslides during recent storms. She said that the area faces environmental concerns with current density and if the population doubled, they would be even more difficult to deal with.

Residents are also concerned about congestion on Highway 33, which runs parallel to the neighborhood and continues to see more traffic with the recent closure of Highway 150 north of Santa Paula.

Steve Bostock lives on East Bounds Road with an 8-inch wall separating his property from Ventura Ranch. He said he spent a few thousand dollars building a website and making posters and banners to inform the residents about the development. He shared that the banners were vandalized, cut up and stolen.

Bostock believes that the proposal should not even have been considered because of the fire hazard in the area.

“It is an embarrassment that it's even gotten this far,” he said.

He mentioned that trees behind his backyard fence were on fire during the Thomas Fire, which tore through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in 2017. One of the palm trees left standing has burn marks, he said. He is concerned about future fire emergencies in the area.

According to a CalFire map detailing Fire Hazard Severity Zones, the neighborhood is surrounded by “very high” severity zones. However, the agency classified 96% of rural Ventura County in "very high" fire zone last year.

If the project is approved, Valley Vista residents may take it to court, Bostock said.

What farmworkers need

Stephanie Villanueva, 15, hangs out with her father, Arturo Villanueva, 37, in the kitchen of their apartment complex in Oxnard in February. He used to work in the fields as a tractor operator but now owns a car washing business.

Ventura Ranch opponents have also asserted that there is not much farmland nearby for future residents to work in the area, meaning they would be spending extra on gas to drive long distances.

Arturo Villanueva, a former farmworker with 18 years of experience, said that every family is different but many farmworker families are not going to one centralized spot for work. Instead, they already have to drive to fields all across the county.

Villanueva, 37, has been living in Oxnard since 2006 and working for growers, cultivating bok choi, green kale, black kale, cilantro, strawberries, lettuce and more. And he’s been driving tractors in the fields for the last five years.

Six months ago, he left farm work and started his own car washing business.

Villanueva has been renting a three-bedroom, two-bath house for $1,700 a month, for the last 11 years. He said he was lucky to be approved for affordable housing at the Las Villas de Paseo Nuevo community while other farmworkers still can't find good housing options.

He's all too familiar with the living conditions of his former colleagues and their families who rent space in overcrowded apartments, he said during an interview in Spanish translated by Maria Navarro of Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy. In some cases, two or three families may live in the same apartment with one family even renting out the living room. Some who can’t afford rent are even living in their cars.

Before moving into his current home, Villanueva was paying $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment where he lived with his wife and four children. When they had their fifth child, they were able to move. Their eldest child is now 20 and the youngest will soon turn 12.

‘There’s still a gap’

Arturo Villanueva, 37, gets ready to wash and vacuum a car in Oxnard in February. He used to work in the fields as a tractor operator but now owns a car washing business.

If farmworker housing is federally funded, farmworkers who are immigrants lacking permanent legal status are not eligible to apply. This is why Villanueva is supportive of projects like Somis Ranch and Ventura Ranch, which are not federally funded and accept farmworkers regardless of immigration status.

Gabrielle Vignone, executive director for the House Farm Workers nonprofit, said that these projects open up farmworker housing and “the farmworker only has to prove that they’re a farmworker, which is pretty amazing.”

House Farm Workers, which works to improve affordable farmworker housing in Ventura County, estimates that the county has a population of over 41,600 farmworkers.

Vignone added that if farmworkers get injured or disabled or retire, they would not qualify for projects like Ventura Ranch — where they need to prove a current agriculture job — but may get approved for federally funded farmworker housing as long as they can satisfy the legal status requirements.

“There’s still a gap,” she said.

Maureen McGuire, CEO of the Farm Bureau of Ventura County, said the region's agriculture industry is intricately connected with its workers, both with legal status and without.

"If you don't have documents, you can only avail yourselves of unsafe high-density situations where you're even more vulnerable," she said. "So, it's really important that documentation status is not a factor in allowing people to have safe places to live."

Dua Anjum is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at dua.anjum@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura Ranch housing plan updated; more scrutiny expected