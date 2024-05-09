Ventura police solve 1991 murder case using new technology

In 1991, Danielle Clause was found murdered in Ventura. The Ventura Police Department recently announced they solved the case using new technology and investigative methods.

A 1991 murder case involving a woman who was sexually assaulted and found dead on a Ventura hillside was recently solved using new technology and investigative techniques.

The body of Danielle Clause, 42, was found in July 1991 at the top of Tioga Drive near downtown Ventura. An autopsy at the time found she had been assaulted and died of multiple blunt-force injuries to her head, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The murder weapon — a rock — and fingernail clippings from Clause had been preserved but had not been tested. Modern techniques, including advanced forensic genetic genealogy, ultimately led the Ventura department to the alleged perpetrator: Larry Devon Welch.

Welch died in 1999, police officials said in a news release, adding there was no known connection between Welch and Clause at the time she was killed.

Gabrielle Wimer, forensic specialist for the Ventura Police Department, said it's common for police to take fingernail clippings for testing in violent attacks. Clause was bludgeoned to death with the rock.

“Because the rock was located near the body, it was covered in blood,” Wimer said.

Investigators contacted the Ventura County Crime Lab to test the evidence and compare it to male DNA found in the sexual assault kit, she said.

The two profiles matched. That led to the next step of testing the evidence using the new technology of forensic genetic genealogy, Wimer said.

The process involves “trying to build family trees based on unknown samples of DNA,” she said.

Wimer said she needed $8,000 to test the samples. She was able to get the amount in partnership with a nonprofit called Season of Justice that provides funding to local law enforcement to help solve missing persons or violent crime cases.

The nonprofit picked up the tab for testing, she said.

“They were our liaison between the private companies we used for the testing and genealogy search,” she said. “They would just pay them as we went along.”

Case reopened

The cold case had been revived in 2021 after laying dormant for more than 25 years when Officer Tyler Buck, who spent several hours each week reviewing cold case files, realized a stash of evidence had been preserved, including the murder weapon and fingernail clippings that hadn't been tested.

In a department video outlining how the case was solved, Buck noted that a DNA profile of the suspect had been entered into a federal database known as CODIS, for Combined DNA Index System, but no hit had been registered after more than 20 years of searching.

Buck had also noticed similarities between the Clause case and the “Golden State Killer” investigation, which ultimately unmasked Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. as the perpetrator and resulted in his guilty plea in 2020. DeAngelo's victims included a Ventura couple whose 1980 murder went unsolved for decades until new techniques were employed.

Buck saw the opportunity to apply those methods to the Clause case, the video showed. He also praised the old-school detective work of the original investigators, led by retired Lt. Douglas Auldridge, whose case files and evidence provided solid footing for the effort to continue.

The new investigation included contacting Welch's family members, one of them a brother who provided a DNA sample, as the suspect's family tree began to take shape.

Wimer, the forensic specialist, earlier this year delivered the news about finding Clause's killer to the victim's sister, Marcie Forte.

“It was a surreal moment,” Wimer said. “She cried. It made me cry. She had just been waiting for this moment for so long.”

Forte, who is also featured in the department's video, spoke of her sister as a "mighty soul" who was an artist, daughter, sister, mother and wife.

“I’m so grateful that I lived to see at least a meter of justice and that they found out who did this,” Forte said in the video.

More information on the Ventura Police Department's cold case investigations, including the Clause case, is available at CityofVentura.ca.gov/ColdCases.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura police solve 1991 murder case using new techniques