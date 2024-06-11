Ventura man fires round in air after dispute with youths at Pierpont Beach

A 42-year-old Ventura man was arrested Monday night after allegedly firing a gun into the air near Pierpont Beach where a large group of teens had gathered.

The Ventura Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls around 10:27 p.m. about an incident near the end of Norwich Lane, which dead-ends at the beach. Officers arrived to find a group of youths gathered to celebrate their upcoming graduation.

Police said the man had grown frustrated by the group for what he considered a disturbance. At one point, the man returned to his house and came out with a golf club. He later went back into the home and confronted the youths with a gun, shooting one round into the air, police said.

Social media posts show a man arguing with a group of youths hanging out at the beach. When the man comes out with the gun, most of the crowd flees the area.

The man was arrested on suspicion of mulitiple felony offenses, including assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and child endangerment as well as misdemeanors for exhibiting a deadly weapon.

He was being held at Ventura County jail on $90,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

