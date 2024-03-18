Ventura doctor's practice stopped in face of felony, misdemeanor charges

A 75-year-old Ventura doctor accused of sexual exploitation of a patient also faces felony charges for allegedly influencing the patient's participation as a witness in the case.

Dr. Terry Cole, an OB-GYN specialist who has worked in Ventura for more than 40 years, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His lawyer said the alleged victim has recanted her allegations against the doctor.

The case against Cole is ongoing with attorneys and the judge set to meet in an early disposition conference on April 18. Ventura County Superior Court Judge David Hirsch issued an order on March 1 prohibiting the doctor from practicing medicine until the legal case is resolved. Another order prohibits contact between the doctor and two alleged victims.

St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard and Community Memorial Hospital – Ventura have both halted Cole's staff privileges.

The case started with a Medical Board of California investigation into alleged sexual contact as part of a consensual relationship between Cole and a patient in 2022. California Business and Professions Code prohibits sex between a doctor and a patient.

Court documents also cite a second victim from an alleged "dating relationship" between the doctor and one of his patients in 2003.

Cole is also charged with dissuading the patient in the more recent relationship from testifying and for bribing her. In court documents, prosecutors said charges emanate from continued conversations between the doctor and the alleged victim as well as purchases made by the doctor.

David Lehr, Cole’s attorney, reiterated his client’s not guilty pleas and said the alleged victim in the most recent relationship has recanted her allegations against the doctor and asked he not be prosecuted.

"The victim is claiming it didn't occur," Lehr said of the sexual contact. The alleged victim contacted The Star and also said the sexual relationship did not happen, characterizing the prosecution as "malicious."

Karen Wold, Ventura County senior deputy district attorney, said she couldn't respond to comments about recanted allegations because the court case is ongoing. In court documents, prosecutors said the sexual relationship was reported to the Medical Board in September 2022 by a psychiatrist treating the patient and was confirmed by the patient.

In a January motion requesting the no-contact order, prosecutors acknowledged the alleged victim did not want the order.

"She has been manipulated so badly by Dr. Cole, including witness dissuasion and bribery, that she must be protected from herself," they argued.

Lehr, Cole's attorney, focused on the court order temporarily halting the doctor's medical practice, citing Cole's reputation.

“If you talk to 999 out of 1,000 patients, they all say they love him, and he’s a great doctor,” he said. “When things go wrong, they want him around because he takes charge and is direct.”

Wold said the medical board would have to determine whether Cole could continue to practice if he’s found guilty on one or more of the charges.

Lehr said a conviction on any of the charges would almost certainly mean the loss of the license. California Medical Board records show Community Memorial Hospital revoked Cole’s privileges in January. St. John’s took similar action, Lehr said.

Community Memorial declined comment. Christina Zicklin, spokesperson for St. John’s, said the hospital holds its doctors to the “highest ethical and medical standards.”

“Recently, we learned of serious allegations made against a physician providing services at one of our facilities,” she said in a written statement. “Accordingly, and consistent with our bylaws, policies and procedures, decisive action was taken to discontinue the physician’s ability to provide services at the facility.”

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: To see more stories like this, subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Longtime Ventura doctor pleads not guilty to criminal charges