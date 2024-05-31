Ventura County public school enrollment drops again. Here's what that means

Juna Efross, left, and Willow Knott make a paper chain in a classroom at the alternate school program Rock Tree Sky, which is housed at Summit School in Ojai, on March 18. The program has helped Ojai Unified School District claw back some enrollment.

Ventura County K-12 public schools shrank again this year, enrolling fewer than 125,000 students, according to recent state data.

The loss continues a trend that has seen the county lose more than 17,000 students over the last decade.

The latest enrollment numbers, captured on a statewide school census day in October and released by the state education department on May 15, show a countywide drop of more than 2,000 students between fall 2022 and 2023.

Ventura County's downward trajectory mirrors flagging enrollment across the state as both state and county populations shrink and age. Though it is possible some public school students have left for private campuses, state data shows private school enrollment is down over the last decade.

The enrollment drops aren't without consequences. Funding for California public schools is calculated primarily by the number of students on campuses each school day. Fewer students means fewer dollars in annual district budgets.

Just last year, dwindling enrollment claimed a pair of schools and dozens of staff when Ojai Unified School District Trustees reshuffled campuses to accommodate a smaller student body.

Local school districts have fretted in recent years about how to draw back students that might have left during the pandemic.

But César Morales, the Ventura County Superintendent of Schools, said districts should be focusing on making sure budgets and staffing are at the right levels for their smaller enrollments, especially as a bonanza period of COVID-related federal money comes to a close this summer.

"As long as everyone adjusts to the new numbers in what they do, we'll be fine," Morales said. "All of our school districts are working towards that as well."

By the numbers

Among demographic groups, the enrollment toll was relatively consistent. Most groups shrank, including white, Asian, Filipino students and the county's largest demographic, Latino and Hispanic students. Numbers fractionally increased among African American students and students of two or more races.

The enrollment decline was more uneven across grade levels.

In most years, elementary and middle schools had significantly heavier enrollment losses than high schools, with some high schools even growing slightly.

But as those smaller cohorts have aged up, high school classes have begun to shrink. This year's crop of seniors might be the largest in years, at nearly 11,300 students, but the rest of the high school grades are hundreds of students smaller.

The decline has slowed slightly in some lower grades, with a few leveling off or increasing slightly. The expansion of transitional kindergarten, which the state counted along with kindergarten until this year, has given elementary schools an extra boost as enrollment nears 4,000 students.

What districts are doing

Enrollment troubles have not affected all of the county's 20 school districts equally.

Some have lost students at a steep clip, including the K-12 Conejo Valley Unified and K-8 Oxnard school districts, each down by roughly 20% since 2014. Others have had slower declines or even small improvements, like the K-8 Rio Elementary School District, which has grown by 5% in the same period.

John Puglisi, the district's superintendent for 12 years, said most of the growth comes from new housing developments within the district's boundaries that have brought a new crop of kids.

New housing might be the biggest hope for districts wishing to turn around their enrollment numbers. Ventura County is desperately short on housing stock, with a pair of California Lutheran University economists saying in February that it's holding back the county's growth.

Morales, the county superintendent, said he believes lack of affordable housing is a key driver of the county's enrollment trajectory. Steep costs combined with insufficient high-paying jobs, he said, make the county an unattractive place to start a family and raise children.

Moorpark Unified School District is one that could benefit from new housing in the near future, Assistant Superintendent Lynn David said.

The district hopes that the planned 47-home Beltramo Ranch development and 200-unit Vendra Gardens Apartments could bring in a small lode of new students.

"We expect (our enrollment decline) to reverse," David said. More housing is always welcome, she said, but, "we don't have control over what the developers do."

One thing districts do have control over is how they plan.

"As long as you're monitoring it, you're OK," she said. Simi Valley Unified School District is among those that look dramatically different than it did in 2014, with an enrollment 12% smaller.

That decline has slowed in the last few years, but Jake Finch, a district spokesperson, said the district has managed to ride out the drop with cautious budgeting.

"We plan for a greater enrollment decrease. So far we've never met our own projections," she said.

Superintendent Hani Youssef said the district is still working to capture new students and retain current ones. The district is now declining at a rate slower than the state and county averages, but it's still declining , Youssef said.

All strategy aside, Youssef joked, there's one simple solution out there.

"Just encourage people to have more babies."

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County public school enrollment drops again