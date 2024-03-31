Ventura County personal trainer accused of sexually assaulting teenager

A Ventura County personal trainer who works with high school students was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a teenager.

The suspect was identified as Keith Dudley, 41, from Oxnard, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Dudley is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student who attends Moorpark High School. Authorities said he works with students from various high schools throughout Ventura County.

Further details about the alleged incident were not released, however, police said, “There is no indication that any of these acts occurred on school grounds or at any school-sanctioned events.”

Dudley was located and arrested on the 400 block of Forest Park Boulevard in Oxnard. He faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. He was booked at the Ventura County Main Jail and is being held on $20,000 bail.

It’s unclear whether more victims were involved as police continue investigating the case.

Anyone with additional information on this or any similar incidents involving Dudley is asked to call Detective Juan Morales at 805-385-3922.

The public can also contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at oxnardpd.org and click on “Report Suspicious Activity.”

Anonymous tips can be provided to Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at venturacountycrimestoppers.org.

