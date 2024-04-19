Ventura businesses prep for round 2 of X Games after 2023 success

Last year's X Games were an economic win for Ventura, with costs to the public that came in below budget, revenue that came in above it and millions of dollars spent at the city's hotels and other businesses.

The only public money spent on the games came from the city of Ventura. The city allocated $250,000 to cover the costs of hosting last year's event but only wound up spending about $138,000, according to a report prepared for the Ventura City Council by City Manager Bill Ayub.

The unspent portion will be rolled over to the budget for the 2024 X Games Ventura, which means the city will have up to $388,000 to spend on public services for what organizers have promised will be a "bigger and better" event than last year's when the games return on June 28-30.

The X Games paid about $398,000 to rent the Ventura County Fairgrounds last year, well above the $250,000 that fairgrounds management was expecting. The total was unpredictable because the rent was based in part on the event's ticket and concession revenue.

The direct economic benefit of the games, meanwhile, was about $6.4 million to the Ventura County economy, including $5 million spent in Ventura, according to a report commissioned by the X Games as well as the industry association representing West Ventura County hotels and Visit Ventura, the city's visitor and convention bureau.

The report counted only spending by people visiting from out of town, assuming that locals who attended the games would have spent their money on something else in the area if the games hadn't happened. The total also leaves out ticket sales, because that revenue goes to the X Games itself, which is not a local business. The X Games sold about 54,000 tickets to the three-day event last year, counting three-day passes as three tickets. Out-of-town visitors accounted for 36% of ticket sales.

Of that $6.4 million in estimated economic impact from the 2023 event, $375,000 came in the form of local and state tax revenue. Local taxes based on spending within Ventura city limits totaled $198,000, most of it from hotel bed taxes, which means the city and county took in more in tax revenue than the city spent on extra police and fire personnel, traffic management, shuttle buses and other hosting costs.

Ventura's modest 2023 X Games subsidy pays off

The city's modest spending stands in contrast to the way local governments often behave when trying to attract sporting events. The X Games itself got about five times as big a subsidy from the city of Minneapolis when it first hosted the games in 2017. Cities often spend millions to attract big events like the Super Bowl or to keep the owners of professional sports teams happy when they want a new stadium or threaten to leave town. There's a general consensus among sports economists that those big subsidies don't pay off for taxpayers.

"This should be a mutually beneficial sort of thing," said Victor Matheson, an economics professor at College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts who studies the business of sports. "Ventura can offer a great location and a great fan base, and the X Games can offer some potential tourism revenue. This is what it should be like, as opposed to someone like the NFL always trying to extort and squeeze one more dollar out of a local community."

Matheson said he was "moderately impressed" with the economic impact report commissioned by the X Games and the local tourism groups. The study was conducted by Dean Runyan Associates, an Oregon-based firm that does similar work for local and state governments and tourism associations all over the country, and was based on surveys of businesses, sponsors and attendees.

"This tries to give some realistic description of the benefits without putting a giant thumb on the scale," Matheson said, adding that he was particularly impressed that the report didn't lump in spending by local residents or make huge claims about the value of the exposure Ventura got from coverage of the games on ESPN.

Visit Ventura estimates that publicity would have cost about $5 million if the city's tourism businesses had to pay for it. The Runyan report notes that "caution is needed when interpreting media value figures" due to the "intangible nature of media value."

Hotels in Ventura County did see some benefit from the exposure, said Victor Dollar, chairman of the Ventura County Lodging Association and senior vice president of Brighton Management, which operates seven hotels in Ventura, Oxnard and Port Hueneme. Calls and website visits to Brighton's hotels went up during the X Games last year have spiked again whenever ESPN re-airs coverage of last year's games, he said.

"We're getting incredible media exposure year-round," said Marlyss Auster, the president and CEO of Visit Ventura.

Aside from the free advertising, tangible benefits to hotels during the X Games were substantial, Dollar said. The biggest boon came from X Games staff, who stayed in town for weeks leading up to the event, resulting in more than 2,700 nights in local hotel rooms and total hotel spending of more than $900,000, according to the economic impact report. This year, the X Games plans to send even more people, enough for 5,100 nights in hotels.

That's a big deal because hotels in West Ventura County aren't usually full during the week in the summertime, Dollar said.

"Normally we would run at 80% during the week and high 90s on the weekend, but now we're going to running virtually full for the whole month of June," he said.

X Games plans bigger event in 2024

The X Games is planning a bigger event this year in nearly every way, bringing more staff, renting more of the fairgrounds, selling more tickets and holding more concerts and other public events for people who aren't ticket-holders.

That's why the city is allocating more money for hosting than it spent last year, said Meredith Hart, the city's economic development manager. The city is expecting more time from its staff in the planning stages, more hours for public safety workers during the event and more for shuttle buses from remote parking lots around town, because there will be virtually no parking at the fairgrounds this year.

"The return on investment for us has been huge," Hart said. "One of the goals in the economic development strategy we're working on is focusing on capturing more overnight visitors, and the X Games does that for us on a large scale."

One of the keys to the economic success of the X Games is that the scale isn't too large. Matheson said the event probably falls into the "just right" range as something big enough to draw visitors, but not so big that it fills every hotel in town and makes it impossible for anyone to visit for other reasons.

Ventura County's gross domestic product is more than $60 billion a year, so a few million dollars in economic activity is "not that big a deal," said Frank Stephenson, a sports economist at Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia. Like Matheson, he thinks the X Games are a good investment for Ventura and complimented the city for a reasonable level of spending on the games.

"You folks out there are used to the ground shaking from time to time, and this is not something that's going to make the ground shake," Stephenson said. "But it sounds like a net benefit, and it's a nice thing for the community to have."

Tony Biasotti is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tbiasotti@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: X Games prep begins for Ventura businesses after 2023 success