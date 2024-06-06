Ventura awarded $30M federal grant for water recycling program

A view from the ocean in January of Ventura's Marina Park, where an ocean outfall pipeline will come ashore as part of the city's VenturaWaterPure project. The city has received a $30 million federal grant for the water recycling program.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation gifted Ventura $30 million to support the city's planned water recycling program.

The grant will bolster the so-called VenturaWaterPure project, a major effort that will ultimately treat wastewater to drinking water standards. When done, the project will create a reliable new supply for Ventura, officials say, and reduce discharges of effluent into the Santa Clara River estuary.

The bureau's funding is vital to the city's goal of "drought-proofing" the area, Mayor Joe Schroeder said in a statement.

"It offers much-needed support amidst inflation and rising costs," Schroeder said in a city news release Tuesday.

The project is expected to deliver up to 20% of the city's annual water demand when fully operational.

The VenturaWaterPure program has already received some federal funding. The Reclamation Bureau previously pitched in $18 million in all, while the Environmental Protection Agency last year provided a nearly $174 million low-interest loan.

Ventura City Manager Bill Ayub said in a statement such grants are "crucial" to help offset project costs and minimize the impact on local ratepayers. The city continues to look for outside funding and ways to save money in the design and construction phases, he added.

Overall cost estimates for the project ballooned in the past year. In November, city officials estimated the price had risen at least $182 million more than previously budgeted. The figure increased from $374.4 million during the 2022 fiscal year to $556.9 million. Inflation, bids and project design costs all went up, officials said.

Updated project information is expected later this month, officials said during an April City Council meeting.

The latest grant for Ventura's plan was announced by federal officials in late May as part of $179 million for water reuse and drought resilience projects in Western states. The largest award, some $99 million, went to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California's water recycling program. Two other grants when to programs in Los Angeles and in Utah.

Ventura's program is a result of a 2012 legal settlement with Wishtoyo Foundation’s Ventura Coastkeeper Program and Heal the Bay over discharges into the Santa Clara estuary. Under terms of the settlement, construction of the water purification facility should be completed by the end of 2027.

The project's next step is to begin the design of the advanced water purification facility.

To learn more, visit VenturaWaterPure.net.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura gets $30M federal grant for water recycling program