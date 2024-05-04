Vent, Dahl compete in Superior Court 2 primary

May 4—The county's only local contested primary will likely decide who will serve on the bench of Howard County Superior Court 2.

Rebecca Vent and Blake Dahl are both vying for the Republican nomination in this year's primary election. No Democrat has filed to run in the race. Early voting is currently underway. Election Day is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Both are not new to politics. In 2018, Vent ran in the Republican primary for Howard County Superior Court 4, losing to current judge Hans Pate. In 2022, Dahl ran in the Republican primary for Howard County Superior Court 1, losing to current judge Matt Elkin.

Vent was appointed to the bench by Gov. Eric Holcomb in September after an extensive interview process. The appointment was a result of former Superior Court 2 Judge Brant Parry announcing in June he would not seek reelection and would resign at the end of 2023. Vent took over Jan. 1.

Vent's experience includes working nearly three decades in law.

In that time, she has practiced not just criminal law as both a deputy prosecutor and deputy public defender, but also family law and Child in Need of Services Cases, served as the school board attorney for Kokomo School Corporation from 2008 to 2023 and ran her own private practice.

Outside of law, she's had stints serving on the boards of CASA and the Community Foundation of Howard County.

In an interview with the Tribune, Vent said her diverse experience makes her, not her opponent, the most qualified candidate for the position.

"I'm simply the most qualified candidate here because of my breadth of experience in all aspects of the law, not just criminal law ... which is backed up by Gov. Holcomb's extensive vetting process and his staff attorneys who interview me," Vent said.

If elected by the voters to keep serving as Superior Court 2 judge, Vent said she would continue to run an efficient, on-time court.

"I have a strong work ethic instilled into me by my parents, and I continue down that path," she said.

Vent has earned endorsements from Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher and his wife Robin; retired attorney Larry Murrell; Thomas DiNardo, a former Kokomo police chief; Dave Emry, current Kokomo school board president; and more.

Dahl pushed back on his so-called inexperience. After earning his law degree from Valparaiso University in 2008, he worked in law offices that handled all types of cases, including veterans law, bankruptcy, corporate/business, contracts, real estate, consumer protection and expungements.

He also has experience as a deputy prosecutor and is currently a deputy public defender, litigating cases in both state and federal courts.

Currently, Dahl operates his own private practice in Kokomo where he specializes in criminal defense, veteran law, expungements and personal injury.

He said anyone who takes over the bench should treat the position like an institution, as if they're serving the community and operate with honesty, impartiality, patience and dignity.

"People want judges that they know are going to be impartial, that they know are going to be unbiased, that don't jump to conclusions or make false allegations against someone without evidence," Dahl said. "Those are all qualities that I know I have."

In addition to criminal and civil cases, Superior Court 2 also handles the county's mental health diversion program and veteran treatment court program.

Dahl is a veteran and is currently a captain serving in the Indiana Army National Guard. He believes his time as a veteran managing a military unit of 250 gives him the experience to manage a courtroom and caseload and will benefit the court's veteran treatment court program.

"I've served, I know the sacrifice and hardship that people have to go through with their service," Dahl said. "I can tell you that when those people in that program, when they're in and talking to the judge, they want to know the person they're talking to understands the hardship they've gone through. The only way you can truly understand is if you're gone through it yourself. I've gone through that. I can relate to those people through a shared experience."

Outside of law, Dahl is active in the community, serving on the boards of the Howard County Historical Society, the Howard County Memorial Corporation and Habitat for Humanity Kokomo.

He's earned endorsements from former Howard County Sheriff Marty Talbert and Kokomo City Councilmen Dave Capshaw, Tom Miklik and Tony Stewart.

