How venomous are the flying spiders coming to New York? What to know about the Joro spider

A new study warns that giant, invasive Joro spiders could spread across the Northeast, including in Rochester. Initially spotted in Georgia in 2013-14, their population has surged in the Southeast. Clemson University researchers found the species rapidly expanding beyond South Carolina, with data indicating they could soon inhabit much of the eastern United State.

Here's what we know of Joro spiders expected to come to Rochester:

Are there flying spiders in New York now?

According to iNaturalist.org, Joro spiders reside mainly in Georgia but have migrated to neighboring states. They've been spotted in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee, and sightings have been reported in Oklahoma, West Virginia and Maryland.

According to Jason DiBiase, the owner of Rochester Pest Pro, Rochester has not seen any of the flying spiders; however, they could already be starting to show up in the New York City and New Jersey areas.

Research from the University of Georgia shows that Joro spiders can withstand freezing conditions far better than golden silk spiders. They have a higher metabolism and heart rate that lets them withstand chilly climates. That may allow them to spread to colder regions.

“This spider is going to be able to inhabit most of the eastern U.S.,” David Coyle, invasive species expert at the University of Clemson, said in October 2023. “It shows that their comfort area in their native range matches up very well with much of North America."

Where are the giant flying spiders coming from?

The theory behind the Joro spiders' origin in the U.S. is that the venomous arachnids were unintentionally transported through cargo shipments, international trade, and personal travel. It is unclear, though, exactly how they got to America.

Do Joro spiders fly?

Joro spider don't have wings. But they do have a talent for sailing on wind currents. Joro hatchlings typically emerge in spring and early summer. The tiny spiders ride the winds using their silk as a balloon, just as in the animated movie "Charlotte's Web." Most web spiders do some form of ballooning, but the Joro spider will leave from an elevated spot. If its silk gets long enough, winds can carry it 100 miles or more.

How big is the Joro spider?

Joro spiders are members of the golden silk orb-weavers, a huge type of spider. Like the native golden silk spiders of the southeast United States, they construct enormous webs of gold-colored silk.

According to DiBiase, who also on the board of the New York State Pest Management Association, the female spiders have a leg span of about four inches and an overall lifespan of up to 12 months. But don't be alarmed by the enormous size of the female Joro spiders − they can be as big as your palm. But they do not represent a threat to humans because their venom is weak and it's difficult for their small fangs to penetrate the skin.

How venemous are the flying spiders?

The spiders release venom, but they do not bite unless they're cornered. Their bites can cause regional discomfort and redness, much like bee stings.

How do you get rid of the Joro spiders?

The Joro spiders seem to be here to stay, so there are no definitive ways to eliminate them. DiBiase suggests that Rochester residents take these preventative measures:

Knocking down webs

Exterior pest treatments

Calling your local pest control company

First-aid treatment for spider bites

Clean the wound with mild soap and water

Apply a cool compress over the bite for 15 minutes each hour

If possible, elevate the affected area

Take an over-the-counter pain reliever as needed

