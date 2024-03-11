Venice warns against swimming in Gulf of Mexico off beaches in areas where whale died

Blood from a large sperm whale is carried in the current along the beach in Venice, Florida, on Monday afternoon, March 11, 2024. Biologists were strongly suggesting that people not swim in the water since they expect numerous sharks to be attracted to the area. Scientists were performing a necropsy on the whale which had beached itself a day earlier. The whale died of natural causes early Monday morning.

VENICE – The city of Venice's Emergency Management issued a no swim advisory Monday for the areas south of Venice Beach, while biologists conduct a necropsy on the beached sperm whale.

The whale was spotted Sunday morning and was reported dead at 3 a.m. Monday.

The advisory is in effect for areas including Service Club Park, south through the beach along the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier to Caspersen Beach.

The concern is that the presence of the whale’s bodily fluids in the Gulf of Mexico could prompt increased predation activity while the biologists work on the whale.

The advisory may remain in effect past Monday, too.

Venice Fire Chief Frank Giddens said, “As long as the carcass is still there it will remain in effect.”

The city is coordinating with multiple responding agencies and will continue to provide updates in its social media channels.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: No swimming advised for waters off Venice near deceased whale