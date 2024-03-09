Venice may nominate former air base recreation center to local historical register

This photo from the mid 1950s shows a portion of the U.S. Army Air Base in Venice that would become the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park. The long building at the top is now the community center. A portion of Tamiami Trail is in the upper left.

VENICE – The Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park Community Center was built in 1942, as part of the Venice U.S. Army Air Base to train soldiers for World War II.

On Tuesday, the Venice City Council will decide whether to nominate the city-owned building for consideration as part of the city’s Local Register of Historical Resources.

City Council Member Ron Smith asked for the item to be placed on the agenda for the council’s March 12 meeting.

“The community center deserves to be listed because it’s the last remaining Venice Army Air Base structure in its original location,” Smith said in a video released on Facebook.

If the other council members agree, the nomination would be reviewed by the city’s Historic and Architectural Review Board.

If the HARB gives the nomination a thumb’s up, it would then be sent to the council for final approval.

The council meets at 9 a.m. in chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.

Why is the community center considered historic?

The Community Center was built with the air base facilities as a service club to provide rest and relaxation for the pilots and service unit members who trained in Venice.

In 1949, as the former air base became the location for the mobile home park, two of the original structures – the recreation center and a library building – remained on site.

The library was first remodeled to serve as washrooms and a laundry facility and later demolished.

The center qualifies under two of nine criteria for placement on the local register.

First, it was significant in the city’s cultural development and remains in its original location.

Second, it contributed to the pattern of history in the community and nation.

How many structures are on the local and national registers?

There are 11 individual structures on the local register; three of those are public buildings.

Two, the Lord-Higel House and Venice Museum & Archives – once known as the Triangle Inn – are owned by the city of Venice. The third, owned by Sarasota County, is the Historic Venice Train Depot.

Eight structures within the city are also on the National Register of Historic Places.

There are also four National Historic Districts in the city; Armada Road Multi-Family District; Edgewood Historic District; Venezia Park Historic District; and Eagle Point Historic District.

The John Nolen Plan of the Venice Historic District is also on the National Register of Historic Places.

