Venice Film Festival 2017: Best of beauty

Stars from across the globe gathered this past weekend in Venice, Italy, for this year's esteemed film festival. The renowned competition has been celebrating the world's biggest talents in film almost every summer since 1932 -- from directors to actors, dancers to composers, these artists are given international recognition for their work.

This year's competition, which ends September 9th, has been no different.

Taking place in the peak of the gorgeous city's summer, stars had to balance humidity, rain and heels at the 74th annual film festival. That's not easy, considering motorboats and gondolas are Venice's main modes of transportation -- water splashes and wind don't make for the most glamorous hairdos -- and the city's streets are lined with uneven cobblestones.

Best beauty looks:

Nonetheless, these celebrities powered through. Beauty highlights included Amanda Seyfried's natural updo, Kirsten Dunst's scarlet lips and Octavia Spencer's maroon-themed makeup. Amal Clooney, too, gave off a timeless effervescence with an almost-20s blowout, stepping out for the first time after giving birth.

But it was the sensational Susan Sarandon who stole the show with a deep-plunging black gown by Hugo Boss for the premiere of 'The Leisure Seeker.'

View photos The Leisure Seeker (Ella & John) Premiere - 74th Venice Film Festival More

Photo: Getty

In true Sarandon fashion, the 70-year-old actress arrived at the red carpet donning oversized black sunglasses, later revealing a dramatic smoky eye and dewy highlighter underneath.

The ultra-glam actress polished off the red carpet look with tinted gloss, a textured pony tail and diamond chandelier earrings, making her one of the biggest standouts of the night.

To see the rest of Sarandon's gown, along with other memorable looks, scroll through below.



