Venice on edge a search continues for man who attacked 2 women
Venice residents remained on edge as Los Angeles police continued their search for a man who authorities said violently attacked two women in separate incidents.
Venice residents remained on edge as Los Angeles police continued their search for a man who authorities said violently attacked two women in separate incidents.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.
Suggs is due in court on April 29 for a preliminary hearing.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
A maxi for $60, down from $179; an abstract V-neck for nearly $150 less: Trust us, you'll never want to take these off.
Robinson announced in 2022 that he was battling kidney failure.
AT&T has begun notifying U.S. state authorities and regulators of a security incident after confirming that millions of customer records posted online last month were authentic. In a legally required filing with Maine's attorney general's office, the U.S. telco giant said it sent out letters notifying more than 51 million people that their personal information was compromised in the data breach, including around 90,000 individuals in Maine. AT&T — the largest telco in the United States — said that the breached data included customers' full name, email address, mailing address, date of birth, phone number and Social Security number.
Analysts believe OPEC will step in with spare capacity if prices get too high.
Grocery prices are seeing their first year-over-year acceleration since August 2022.
Housing costs remained elevated in March, raising concerns over when a recent easing of apartment rents will show up in the US government's inflation data —and if the softening will hold.
The Jaguars are keeping one of their best young players.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
The latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
Delta Air Lines’ first quarter results soared over expectations as demand remained resilient, driven by a steady resurgence in corporate travel.
Profits at big banks are not expected to dazzle when first-quarter results are released in coming days, but investors are more focused on the rest of 2024.
The researchers on the study concluded that there should be no general rule for women stopping hormone therapy based on age alone.
There were several misspellings and formatting errors that were found on the new Kobe Bryant statue in downtown Los Angeles.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
An eclipse, an earthquake and unpredictable spring weather launched people into a tailspin. They’re all great fodder for benign conversation.