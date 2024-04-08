Venice council to consider historic designation for Venice Pavilion at the beach

The Venice Beach Pavilion, designed by architect Cyril Tucker and engineer William Lindh. The Venice City Council will be asked Tuesday to nominate the Venice Pavilion to the local register of Historical Resources as well as the National Register of Historic Places.

VENICE – The Venice City Council will consider at its Tuesday meeting whether to nominate the Venice Pavilion to the local register of Historical Resources and ultimately the National Register of Historic Places.

The need to put a new roof on the pavilion at 101 The Esplanade was discussed by the council at its March 27 Capital Improvement Program workshop.

Mayor Nick Pachota placed an item on the agenda asking his fellow board members to direct staff to prepare a nomination form for the 61-year-old structure on the city’s register of Historical Resources.

The council took a similar action last month with the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park Community Center, which was built in 1942 as part of the Venice U.S. Army Air Base to train soldiers for World War II.

The nomination would be reviewed by the city’s Historic and Architectural Review Board and, if it passes muster there, forwarded back to the council for final approval.

The board meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, in chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.

The item is the next-to-last one on the agenda.

Why is the Venice Pavilion significant?

Designed by architect Cyril Tucker, the pavilion was built in 1963 and opened in 1964. Construction cost was $54,000. In a 2021 story on the pavilion, Harold Bubil, then the Herald-Tribune Real Estate editor, credited engineer William Lindh with designing an anchoring system for the structure’s iconic hyperbolic paraboloid roof.

The roof of the Venice Pavilion, located at 101 The Esplanade is a hyperbolic paraboloid.

The design itself is similar to the style used by Sarasota School of Architecture architect Victor Lundy for the Warm Mineral Springs Motel.

What repair work is needed?

Venice Public Works staff conducted a structural study of the roof, which followed up on a 2022 evaluation conducted by Karins Engineering Group, Inc. that found extensive corrosion of perimeter steel and wood rot throughout the structure.

The city’s current capital improvement program budgets $300,000 of one-percent sales tax funds to restore the structure.

About $50,000 would be spent on design for the 2026 fiscal year, with $250,000 budgeted to replace the roof with upgraded materials.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Venice council to discuss historical designation for pavilion at beach