Venice centennial celebration planned to span 18 months, with parades, contests and more

VENICE – The city of Venice plans a centennial celebration so big that it will span more than 18 months, from late November 2025 through May 2027.

“There’s a rationale and a reason as for why we’re looking at about 18 months for activities to take place,” Venice Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer told the City Council on May 28 in a presentation with Assistant City Manager James Clinch.

The theme for marketing and promotion is: “100 Years of Your City on the Gulf.”

While Venice is most often linked to the vision of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and the decision to hire John Nolen to design what was meant to be a beachfront company retirement town, Klinkhamer said that there’s so much more to celebrate.

“The city has had a fascinating path, especially in regards to its size and how old it is,” Klnkhamer said, “There are communities out there that would celebrate one of the things that has happened in Venice, let alone the several different items, from the BLE to the Kentucky Military Institute to the Venice Army Air Base, to the post World War II growth, the dredging of the Intracoastal Waterway and its relationship with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

“What makes Venice isn’t just what happened in the 1920s, it’s the '30s and '40s and '50s and on and on,” he added.

What is the best day to celebrate Venice’s anniversary?

The first thing city historians did comb through state records – with the help of the city clerk’s office – to confirm Venice's birthday.

Nov. 21 1925, the state Legislature approved the charter to incorporate the town of Venice, effective July 1, 1926.

On May 9, 1927, the incorporation documents were amended to change the name to the city of Venice.

With that in mind, the city’s centennial celebration will begin with the annual Venice Holiday Parade – scheduled for the Saturday after Thanksgiving. So circle Nov. 29, 2025 as the day to watch the centennial-themed parade.

The big anniversary celebration is planned for July 4, 2026 – with a special morning parade planned to end at the Venice Community Center, for an indoor, air conditioned picnic in conjunction with Venice MainStreet.

That celebration will coincide with any activities planned for the Independence Day Semiquincentennial – including the traditional fireworks display on the beach.

The centennial celebration will close in May 2027 at Centennial Park – cake will be served.

A Past Mayors & Chamber President's Dinner – hosted in February 2026, in conjunction with the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, which celebrates its centennial in 2026 – will mark events in February 1926, when construction started and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers later declared Venice open.

A Futurists Venice Roundtable, set for March 2027 at the Venice Community Center, celebrates the Dec. 1, 1926 appointment of both the first City Concil and the first mayor, Edward L. Worthington, by Gov. John Martin.

Community participation planned for Venice centennial celebration

In addition to the chamber, the city has had discussions with a variety of nonprofits, clubs and organizations ranging from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and alumni of the Kentucky Military Institute to the Sertoma Club of Venice, Suncoast Rotary Club and the Venice Art Center.

Neighborhood associations, students and individuals all have avenues to pitch in and personalize the centennial celebration.

Students can participate in contests for street light banners; creation of the Venice poster for Florida’s City Government Week and an essay contest on “What will Venice look like in 100 years?”

Community engagement will range from a “What is Venice to You?” downtown message board to an oral history project by the city’s Historical Resources department.

The city is planning to also issue a challenge coin, themed calendar, publish a photo book and host a dedicated web page.

The event itself is still a work in progress, with public outreach workshops planned for the fall of 2024 and spring of 2025.

Staff review of partnership requests will be discussed in the fall 2024 workshop, while the events and event dates will be finalized in the 2025 workshop.

Centennial celebration to cover city highlights and lowlights

In the push to move beyond the 1920s, the centennial celebration will mark transformational events, such as the impact of Kentucky Military Institute, the Venice Army Air Base and dredging of the Intracoastal Waterway, which created the “island of Venice.”

It will also cover more tragic impacts, such as damage from Hurricane Ian and the role of two flight schools at the Venice Municipal Airport in the training of the 9/11 terrorists and the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

All seven council members approved the proposed framework, which also calls for budgeting as much as $187,500 for expenditures – with $150,000 of that coming in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

About $25,000 would be spent in the 2024-25 fiscal year and $12,500 in 2027.

Between now and then, city officials will also pursue funding and grant opportunities from area nonprofits, as well as the state and federal government.

A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy and Ringling Bros. animal handlers lead elephants, horses and zebras over the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice, enroute to their winter quarters in 1989.

John Nolen's 1926 plan for Venice was conceived for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, who bought the Albee land holdings with the intent of capitalizing on the Florida real estate boom by developing a new city.

Old Betsy, the city of Venice's 1926 American LaFrance fire engine, being driven by Earl Midlam at the 47th annual City of Venice Holiday Parade in 2023. The 18-month-long Venice Centennial Celebration will start with the 2025 Holiday Parade.

This photo from the mid 1950s shows a portion of the U.S. Army Air Base in Venice that would become the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park. The long building at the top is the building that is now the community center.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Venice officials prepare an 18-month party for the city's centennial