Venezuelan migrants allegedly carjack off-duty NYPD officer's personal vehicle at gunpoint: report

Two suspects who authorities believe are Venezuelan migrants were arrested for allegedly carjacking an off-duty New York Police Department officer in Harlem, the New York Post reported.

Sources told the newspaper one of the men was carrying a fully automatic pistol as the pair drew their guns and approached the officer, who was sitting inside his personal 2020 BMW around 11:30 p.m. Friday at West 146 Street and Bradhurst Avenue.

One of the suspects reportedly knocked the officer's gun out of his hand, demanded the officer turn over his keys and then drove off.

The officer's iPad was in the car at the time, and investigators used it to find the car after the theft. They found the car empty less than a mile away, sources told the Post.

Police eventually found the two suspects while searching the area and recovered two guns. The two men have been identified as Jomar Crespo, 21, and Jose Rivera, 20, of Waterbury, Connecticut, according to local reports.

Photos show one of the suspects with tattoos on his neck that are believed to be associated with a Venezuelan gang.

The NYPD did not respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry, but local reports indicate the two were charged with robbery, grand larceny of a vehicle, criminal possession of a machine gun, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of stolen property, making rapid-fire modifications to a gun, and unlawful possession of an ammo feed device.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.





